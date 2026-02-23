Ahmaud Arbery Foundation memorial run reaches its fifth year in Georgia

Five years ago on February 23, 2020, 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery set out for a jog near Brunswick, Georgia, and was shot and killed after being chased and confronted by three white men. Today, others run in his honor.

For the past five years, the Annual Ahmaud Arbery Foundation has gathered just after dusk to continue the fight for safety for all runners. On Monday, Feb. 23, at 5:30 p.m., participants plan to meet at the City of Brunswick’s City Hall.

“The heart of the A is moving with purpose as we honor the life of Ahmaud Arbery. It’s been years since he was taken from us while doing what he loved, but we continue to turn our strides into a statement for justice and safety,” reads a Facebook post from the foundation. “This is more than a jog—it’s a movement. We don’t run in fear; we run for change.”

On Feb. 23, 2020, Arbery was jogging in a neighborhood outside Brunswick when he was pursued by three white men in two vehicles as he ran through the suburban community less than two miles from his home. Travis McMichael, 36, fired a shotgun, killing Arbery. Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan also participated in the deadly encounter.

A crowd gathers under a new sign designating a city roadway as Honorary Ahmaud Arbery Street on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Brunswick, Ga. City officials approved the honor for Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was fatally shot in February 2020 after being chased by three white men in pickup trucks who spotted him running in their neighborhood. All three men were later convicted of murder and federal hate crimes. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum)

His death —which occurred during a year of multiple high-profile killings of unarmed Black people, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd — renewed calls for safety and accountability from the authorities and highlighted the continued danger many Black people face seeking recreation outdoors.

As public outcry intensified nationwide, investigators initially declined to file charges. It was not until months later, in May 2020, that the three men were arrested and later indicted.

In November 2024, a jury found Travis McMichael guilty on nine counts, including malice murder and four counts of felony murder. Gregory McMichael was found guilty of felony murder and other charges. Bryan, who recorded video of Arbery’s death, was found guilty of three counts of felony murder along with additional charges.

Before the verdict, in March 2024, the three men asked the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn their convictions, arguing that past racist text messages and social media posts cited by prosecutors did not prove the killing of Arbery was racially motivated.

The convictions were upheld in November 2025, with the court finding there was sufficient evidence that Arbery’s race was a determining factor in the deadly chase.

In 2022, Feb. 23 was officially designated Ahmaud Arbery Day following a resolution passed by the Georgia House of Representatives.