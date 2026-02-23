EXCLUSIVE: Antoine Fuqua calls directing the ‘Michael’ biopic a ‘spiritual journey’

Who hasn’t Michael Jackson inspired? If you’ve ever attempted a moonwalk in your living room, you already know the impact of Michael Jackson. Now, the King of Pop’s story is heading to the big screen. Today, theGrio exclusively debuts a first behind-the-scenes glimpse at “Michael,” directed by Antoine Fuqua, who calls the project both a professional and personal milestone.

Fuqua, the visionary behind films like “Training Day” and “The Equalizer” and a longtime collaborator of Hollywood heavyweights like Denzel Washington and Will Smith, describes directing “Michael” as a full-circle moment decades in the making.

“It’s a very spiritual journey making a movie about someone like Michael,” Fuqua explained. “Michael was a big influence in my career as a director, seeing how he refused to get put in the box as just a black artist only, so to be a young black man in this country and see people that look like me able to achieve international fame, it meant that there was no ceiling. If they can do it, someone like myself can do it.”

(Photo Credit: Glen Wilson/Lionsgate)

“So as a director, I’ve had that same battle of not getting put in the box. When I used to do videos, I didn’t get the million-dollar budgets. I got the $50,000 budget, but Michael was the first one that I saw really make an impact and cross over the way he did. Now, I’m not a Jackson. I can’t do Michael, but in my own field, it gave me a lot of inspiration,” he continued.

Now, with a high-ticket budget, Fuqua is using his talent to tell the “Thriller” singer’s story. Set to release on April 24, 2026, the “Michael” biopic will star Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, the son of Jermaine Jackson as the musical legend. In addition to family ties, the film’s star-studded cast includes Colman Domingo and Nia Long playing Joe and Katherine Jackson, Larenz Tate as Berry Gordy of Motown Records, Kat Graham as Diana Ross, Laura Harrier as music executive Suzanne de Passe, and Miles Teller as Jackson’s attorney, John Branca.

Since the release of the film’s trailer, the biopic has already made history as the most-viewed trailer for any music biopic ever. Just 24 hours after its November release, the film’s trailer garnered 116.2 million views globally, surpassing the records previously held by “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” (96.1 million views) and “Bob Marley: One Love” (60.1 million views).

“Michael’s whole life was giving to people his joy, his voice. [His] moves are a conversation he’s having with the audience. There’s a language, there’s a connection that’s happening. He made music to transcend race and color. That’s what makes him so special. That’s where the magic lives.” the director noted. “When I watched him on TV, he was always larger than life. For me as a filmmaker, it wasn’t a leap to see it in a cinematic way.”

Despite being a world-renowned pop star, Fuqua notes the importance of understanding the man behind the “King of Pop” moniker.

“I don’t think you can understand Michael Jackson as a human being unless you went back and go on a bit of a journey. He was struggling between his love for his family and his love for his music,” he concluded. “Michael’s life was epic, but you have to still focus on the human being to understand who he was, and it was a real opportunity to be making a film with people that really love Michael.”

Ultimately, the director hopes that viewers leave theaters on April 14 feeling like they “really understand Michael a bit more.”