Fashion model arrested in connection with $1 million luxury clothing heist in NYC

A fashion model in New York has found himself at the center of a nearly $1 million heist, and the details feel straight out of Hollywood.

On Thursday, Feb. 19, 21-year-old Abdallah Diaby was arrested and charged in connection with a pre-dawn break-in at the high-end 4Gseller boutique in SoHo. The December robbery, which authorities have described as cinematic, allegedly involved four masked men who made off with 20 Saint Laurent designer jackets, 30 handbags, 20 belts, and other luxury items, according to New York Post.

Investigators say Diaby was linked to the theft through security footage. The other three suspects remain at large.

According to a criminal complaint, a silver Ford SUV pulled up outside the boutique around 4:10 a.m. on Dec. 1. Three men dressed in construction gear — hard hats with lights, ladder in tow — allegedly broke into the store while a fourth acted as a lookout. In a move that truly felt like art imitating crime cinema, the group reportedly tossed merchandise out of a window and over a balcony before loading it into the waiting vehicle. The entire operation lasted just minutes.

If that premise sounds familiar, or just like an upcoming Boots Riley film, you’re not alone.

Store owner Tommy Macari said the ordeal felt “kind of like the movies, to be honest,” he told New York Post. “They took a lot of one-of-one, high-end merchandise. So, basically, brands like Chrome Hearts and Saint Laurent, a lot of custom pieces.”

“They were in and out of the store in four and a half minutes,” he continued. “And 91 seconds later, the NYPD was here.”

Speaking to CBS News, Macari added, “We’re very tight here. It’s not an open door. You have to be buzzed up. They knew what they were looking for.”

Diaby, who grew up in the Bronx and is represented by the New York-based modeling agency TWO MGMT, was arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court on charges of grand larceny, burglary, and criminal possession of stolen property. He was released under supervision without bail, People magazine reported. His attorney noted that Diaby even left a modeling job in California to return to New York for the court appearance, a sign, the defense argued, that he was not a flight risk.

In court, the model kept it understated but on-brand, wearing a green sweater, black slacks, and limited-edition Vans emblazoned with the phrase “Touch me I’m sick,” a pair that can fetch more than $300 on resale sites. He is due back in court on March 18, 2026.