Kara Braxton, 2-time WNBA champ, dies at 43: ‘Feels unreal’

Much of the sports world and beyond remains in shock following the death of WNBA star Kara Braxton.

The WNBA announced the tragic news on Sunday, Feb. 22, in a post on X.

“It is with profound sadness that we mourn the passing of 2x WNBA Champion Kara Braxton,” the league wrote alongside a photo of Braxton holding her son.

“A 10-season veteran, Kara played with the Detroit Shock, Tulsa Shock, Phoenix Mercury, and New York Liberty. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and former teammates at this time.”

According to The Orgeonian, on Friday, Feb. 20, Braxton died in a car accident in Atlanta, Georgia. She was 43.

A two-time WNBA champion, Braxton played 10 seasons in the league after being selected seventh overall by the Detroit Shock in 2005. Over the course of her career, she also suited up for the Phoenix Mercury and New York Liberty, winning championships in 2006 and 2008. She was named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team in 2005 and earned All-Star honors in 2007. She played in the WNBA until 2014 and continued playing professionally overseas through 2019 before retiring.

Born in Jackson, Mississippi, Braxton was raised in Oregon, where she and her twin sister first made a name for themselves in the late 1990s at Westview High School. The pair went on to continue their basketball careers together at the University of Georgia. At the time of her death, Braxton had been living in Atlanta.

Braxton is survived by her two sons, Jelani Thurman, who played on the Ohio State football team that won the national championship in 2024, and Jream Jackson. She is also survived by her husband, Jarvis Jackson, and her twin sister, Kim, according to KGW8.

Kara Braxton #45 of the New York Liberty during the WNBA game against the Phoenix Mercury at US Airways Center on August 23, 2011 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Liberty defeated the Mercury 74-70.

Since her passing, Thurman has shared several tributes to his mother on Instagram, including a reposted video from an Ohio State game showing her leaning over the stands to hug him, a clip of him speaking about what she taught him, and a photo of her holding him as a baby.

“Imma miss my queen,” he wrote over a photo of himself as a teenager wearing his mother’s Detroit Shock jersey.

Former teammate Plenette Pierson, who played alongside Braxton on both the Detroit Shock and New York Liberty, also paid tribute on Instagram.

“Karebear… This still feels unreal,” she wrote in a lengthy caption accompanying a carousel of photos of the two through the years.

“I keep replaying memories and conversations because part of me expects to hear your voice again. Losing you hurts in a way words cannot hold,” she continued.

Pierson thanked Braxton for being a “loving friend” and for showing her what unconditional friendship looks like.

“My heart aches over your passing. My heart aches for your boys, your pride and joy, who you lived and worked for every single day. My heart aches for your mom, Kyle, Kevin, your twin Kimmie, and everyone who loved you deeply. You meant so much to so many,” she added, describing Braxton as more than a teammate but family and a “safe space,” and vowing to support her boys.

“Rest now sis,” she wrote.