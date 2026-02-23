BAFTA apologizes to Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo over N-word outburst as John Davidson issues statement: ‘Deeply mortified’

Hours after public outcry and backlash for a now infamous segment during Sunday’s BAFTA Awards, the organization is issuing a swift apology to “Sinners” actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo after a man with Tourette’s syndrome shouted the N-word at them.

“Our guests heard very offensive language that carries incomparable trauma and pain for so many,” the statement began. “We want to acknowledge the harm this has caused, address what happened and apologise to all.”

What should have been a heralded night for Britain’s biggest night for film turned controversial after John Davidson, a campaigner for Tourette’s syndrome, was audibly heard shouting the N-word at the two actors as they presented the award for Best Visual Effects. The incident remained in the broadcast on BBC television despite being broadcast with a two-hour delay. The BBC also apologized for the “strong and offensive language” and for airing it and said it would be removed from on-demand viewings of the telecast after it was available online for more than 15 hours.

Tourette’s, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, is “a neurological disorder that may cause sudden unwanted and uncontrolled rapid and repeated movements or vocal sounds called tics.”

Davidson himself issued an apology for his actions, per Deadline, saying that he was “deeply mortified” if viewers of the ceremony or online considered his tics “intentional or to carry any meaning.”

“In addition to the announcement by Alan Cumming, the BBC and BAFTA, I can only add that I am, and always have been deeply mortified if anyone considers my involuntary tics to be intentional or to carry any meaning,” Davidson began his statement on Monday (Feb. 23). “I was in attendance to celebrate the film of my life, “I Swear,” which more than any film or TV documentary, explains the origins, condition, traits and manifestations of Tourette Syndrome.”

He added, “I have spent my life trying to support and empower the Tourette’s community and to teach empathy, kindness and understanding from others and I will continue to do so. I chose to leave the auditorium early into the ceremony as I was aware of the distress my tics were causing.”

Davidson left the ceremony after about 25 minutes. “I Swear,” which is inspired by Davidson, saw Robert Aramayo’s performance beat out Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothee Chalamet for Best Actor as it follows a man and his lifelong struggle with Tourette’s syndrome.