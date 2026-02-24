Flavor Flav steps up for U.S. women’s hockey team after Trump’s awkward invite

During the Olympics, there are two things you’re almost always guaranteed to see: stellar athletic performances and Flavor Flav supporting Team USA. And this year’s winter Olympics are no different.

After Team USA’s women’s hockey team won the gold medal over Canada, President Trump was heard extending a not-so enthusiastic invitation to the women’s team while inviting the men’s hockey team to the White House and State of the Union in celebration of their win.

After the conversation, during which Trump alluded to having to invite the women’s team at risk of getting impeached if her didn’t, players declined his invitation to attend his State of the Union address.

“We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal–winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement,” a spokesperson for USA Hockey told the outlet. Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate.”

While the president did not seem excited to celebrate the women’s hockey team’s win, rapper and unofficial Olympic hypeman, Flavor Flav, is. So much so that the rapper extended a formal invitation to the team to host an Olympic celebration.

If the USA Women’s Hockey team wants a real celebration and invite ,,, I’ll host them in Las Vegas. Do some nice dinners and shows and good times. I’m sure I can get a hotel and airline to help me out here and celebrate these women for real for real. pic.twitter.com/NhtRJ8UxKE — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) February 23, 2026

He followed the social media invitation with a formal invitation via email, which read: “I am reaching out on behalf of Flavor Flav. First, massive congratulations on the gold!! We saw the story about the men’s invite to the White House, and the not-quite invite for the women’s team. Flav recently posted on social media an idea and an invitation for the women’s hockey team to Las Vegas for a real celebration. He always stands behind everything he says and does. If there is an interest for the team to come to Las Vegas and celebrate with Flav, we will figure it out on our end and make it a lovely experience.”

Formal invitation sent to the women’s hockey team,,; but if anyone knows someone with them,,, have them reach out to my great at the email in my bio.



Let’s do this,!!! pic.twitter.com/WIMbdGSEym — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) February 23, 2026

Through the years, the rapper has been an advocate for women’s sports, sharing his support for Team USA’s Jordan Chiles and the women’s water polo team last year during the Summer Olympics.

“There are a lot of women, I’m saying that all they want is just a chance,” he told PEOPLE at the time. “And all they want to do is feel like they got a chance. So I just wanted to help out and help give women that chance that they are looking for.”