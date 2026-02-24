‘You have killed Americans!’: Reps. Ilhan Omar shouts at Trump after he baits Dems on immigration

A teary-eyed U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., shouted at President Donald Trump during this State of the Union speech as he attempted to shame Democrats over the issue of immigration.

“You have killed Americans!” yelled Omar as Trump baited Democrats to stand up if they agreed with the statement: “The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not Illegal aliens.”

Trump continued to slam Democrats for supporting sanctuary cities and called on Congress to “enact serious penalties for public officials who block the removal of criminal aliens, in many cases, drug lords, murderers all over our country.”

“They’re blocking the removal of these people out of our country, and you should be ashamed of yourself,” said Trump.

Trump: You should be ashamed of yourself!



Ilhan Omar: You have killed Americans! You should be ashamedpic.twitter.com/4uFr8uolDx — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) February 25, 2026

Minutes earlier, Trump referred to Omar’s fellow Somali community in Minnesota as “Somali pirates,” in reference to fraud cases being investigated in the state.

Omar’s impassioned response comes after two U.S. citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, were fatally shot in the congresswoman’s state of Minnesota. The killings resulted in widespread protests and political blowback, including the Trump administration eventually ending its surge of immigration operations.

Omar has been a frequent target of Trump, who has repeatedly insulted her, even calling the Somali-born congresswoman and Somalis in Minnesota “garbage.”

“They said this isn’t paradise. But when they come from hell, and they complain and do nothing but bitch, we don’t want them in our country. Let them go back to where they came from and fix it,” said Trump during a Cabinet meeting in December.

While several Democrats boycotted Trump’s State of the Union address, Rep. Omar decided to attend, inviting guests from Minnesota who she said reflect how the administration’s immigration operations in her state has “devastated Minnesotans’ safety and economic security.”

“We know his speech will be full of lies about how our nation is thriving under his leadership. We know that it is BS,” Omar said at a press conference before Tuesday night’s SOTU. “The truth about the state of the union is this, our country is on life support, and the American people are the ones paying the price.”