Love wins! Marvin Sapp gets engaged to longtime friend turned partner Dr. La’Boris Cole

Congrats are in order to Marvin Sapp!

The gospel singer revealed that he is engaged to Dr. La’Boris Cole, using a birthday party as cover for him to drop to one knee and pop the question in front of family and friends.

Sapp and Cole were friends for years before taking their relationship to the next level, wanting things to feel honest and real before letting people in.

For years, Sapp stated he was devoted to his children following the tragic loss of his wife, MaLinda Prince Sapp, to colon cancer in 2010. In 2022, Sapp was on a radio interview in Nigeria when he confirmed he was open to dating again, 12 years after the death of MaLinda.

“I really just sought God and said ok, listen, just give me life enough that after I see my children are grown and healed, which was most important to me, allow me to have enough life so that I can share life with someone else one day,” Sapp said. He added that he had been dating but hadn’t found the right woman yet.

“What I’ve learned in this dating space, strangely enough, is I’ve learned that 20th-century women are definitely different from 21st-century women,” Sapp said. “I’m just being a student in this season and really trying to learn how to navigate, how to deal with [it]. Prayerfully, hopefully, one day I’ll find her, and we’ll live out the rest of our days and make them the best of our days.”

Cole is a licensed therapist and leader in ministry. She founded and serves as the executive director of the Born 2 Danz Worship Arts Conference. She is also the CEO at Cole Associates & Counselors of Texas, a behavioral health practice.

Congrats to the happy couple!