Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. to lie in state as South Carolina honors civil rights trailblazer

The Late Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. will lie in state in his hometown’s state capitol. Next Monday, March 2, the South Carolina Capitol will have Jackson’s body lie in state at the South Carolina Statehouse, the governor’s office told news outlets.

In addition to honoring the late civil rights leader in the statehouse, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster directed that building’s flags be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on the day of the memorial.

The news of Jackson being honored in his hometown comes shortly after House Speaker Mike Johnson denied requests to have Jackson, who ran for president twice and founded the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, lie in state in the nation’s Capitol in Washington, D.C. Though this would not have been the first time a civil rights leader received the high honor of lying in state at the Capitol—an honor bestowed upon Rosa Parks in 2005—Johnson shut down the request citing that the “designation is typically reserved for select officials, including former presidents and military leaders,” per MS Now.

“They should have, because he was a spiritual leader that really made a difference in terms of the religious life of many millions of Americans,” Al Sharpton told the news outlet reflecting on Johnson’s decision. “If there was anyone in our time that deserved that exception, it would have been Jesse Jackson.”

Born in Greenville, South Carolina, in 1941, this is not the first time the late activist has been honored by his hometown. Earlier this month, the South Carolina Department of Transportation confirmed that a portion of Greenville will be dedicated to the PUSH Coalition founder, renaming a part of the town’s Haynie St. to Reverend Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. Street.

The ceremony on March 2 in South Carolina is only part of the many celebrations being held across the nation in honor of Jackson’s legacy.

On Feb. 26 and 27, Jackson will lie in state at the PUSH Coalition headquarters in Chicago. Formal services will also be held in South Carolina and Washington, DC, between March 1 and 5, with a final celebration taking place at the People’s Celebration House of Hope in Chicago on March 6.

More details are to come surrounding Jackson’s lie-in-state memorial in South Carolina.