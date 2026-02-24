Ryan Coogler gets the greenlight for ‘X-Files’ reboot on Hulu featuring Danielle Deadwyler

Ryan Coogler is continuing his mission to diversify the entertainment industry with his upcoming reboot of “X-Files.” This week, new details have emerged about the long-awaited sci-fi crime series reboot, including news of a Hulu pilot order. As reported by Deadline, Coogler has tapped actress Danielle Deadwyler to co-lead the project.

“Two highly decorated but vastly different FBI agents form an unlikely bond when they are assigned to a long-shuttered division devoted to cases involving unexplained phenomena,” the revived series’ logline read, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The new “X-Files” pilot will be written and directed by the Oscar-nominated “Sinners” director. Behind the scenes, the original X-Files creator Chris Carter will join Coogler, his wife Zinzi, and their business partner Sev Ohanian of Proximity Media as executive producer.

Rumors of Coogler’s involvement in the ‘X-Files’ reboot first began in 2023, when Carter teased the “Black Panther” director’s plans to “remount The X Files with a diverse cast,” adding that Coogler’s “got his work cut out for him” given the scope of the 1993 series, per Deadline

Last April, Coogler confirmed his involvement in the project, sharing: “I’ve been excited about that for a long time, and I’m fired up to get back to it. Some of those episodes, if we do our jobs right, will be really f*cking scary,” he said. “We’re gonna try to make something really great and really be something for the real X-Files fans, and maybe find some new ones.”

Coogler’s “X-Files” comes on the heels of his latest projects, which include “Sinners” and Marvel’s “Ironheart.”