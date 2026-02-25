A movie about Lil Kim and her relationship with the Notorious B.I.G is ‘100% in the works’ according to the rapper

Lil Kim is ready to tell her side of the story when it comes to her relationship with the Notorious B.I.G. During a recent appearance on Nick Cannon’s “Big Drive” show, the “Jump Off” rapper called out the inaccuracy of the storytelling in the 2009 biopic about the Brooklyn rapper.

“[Notorious] was not accurate,” she said. “A lot of it was not accurate. I’m going to show everybody [what really happened between me and Biggie] in the Lil Kim movie because it’s coming.”

Though she’s tempted to do more of a documentary than a biopic, Lil Kim emphasized that the project is “100% in the works.” Now, this is not the first time the female rapper has shared her desire to tell her story, and she knows exactly who she wants to play her.

“I want people to know the real Kim,” she said in a 2021 interview. “All the stories that everybody else tells, chile, don’t listen to it.”

“I love Teyana, she’s my only other thought. There’s nobody else in the industry at all, but Teyana,” Kim continued, thinking about who would portray her. “But even before Teyana — I love Teyana, but she’s from Harlem — before Teyana, I would love to give some little girls from Brooklyn a chance so I can connect. Really connect.”

Lil Kim and Biggie were rumored to have been in a romantic relationship before his untimely passing in 1997. A legend in the music industry, in 2009, Voletta Wallace Films, Bystorm Films, State Street Pictures, and Bad Boy Films produced a biopic on the “Big Poppa” rapper entitled “Notorious” starring Naturi Naughton as Lil Kim, Jamal Woolard as Biggie, Angela Bassett as Biggie’s mother, Voletta Wallace, Anthony Mackie as Tupac Shakur, and more. Since its release, Lil Kim has heavily criticized the film.

“The film studio and producers involved were more concerned about painting me as a ‘character’ to create a more interesting storyline instead of a person with talent, self-respect, and who was able to achieve her own career success through hard work,” she wrote in a 2009 statement, per CBS News. “Even though my relationship with Big was at times very difficult and complicated (as with most relationships we have all experienced at one time or another), it was also genuine and built on great admiration and love for each other. Regardless of the many lies in the movie and false portrayal of me to help carry a storyline through, I will still continue to carry his legacy through my hard work and music.”