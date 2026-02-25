City honors a 7-year-old’s bravery for making the 911 call that saved her father’s life

As Lynwood, IL, Mayor Jada Curry noted in a recent meeting, “not all heroes wear capes. Some are seven-year-olds with huge hearts.”

This week, the Lynwood, Illinois, community is celebrating the brave, life-saving actions of seven-year-old Mia Dates. Last month, the Dates family made headlines when Mia made the call to 911 that saved her father’s life. On Jan. 14, Xavier Dates, a 41-year-old railroad conductor, tripped as he was going down the stairs in their home, causing him to fall, hit his head, and briefly lose consciousness.

Mia, who was home alone with her father at the time, saw him on the floor and rushed to call 911, a moment she described as “a little scary.”

“I used my dad’s phone, and I called 911,” she shared in a recent interview with NBC Chicago.

“I was in and out. I heard her on the phone with somebody because she was giving out our address,” Xavier added, recalling the moment.

Now, a month later, the Lynwood community is celebrating the second grader’s brave actions at a ceremony with Mayor Curry and first responders, who presented her with the key to the city and a Life Saving award.

“When her dad, Xavier, suffered a serious fall at home, Mia stayed calm under pressure, called 911, provided critical information to the dispatcher, and let paramedics into the house when they arrived,” The Village of Lynwood wrote in a previous statement. “Her actions made all the difference.”

Mia, who law enforcement says remained calm during the situation, credits her mother for teaching her the importance of calling 911 in an emergency—a lesson she didn’t expect her child to retain, but is grateful she did.