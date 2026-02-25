Meghan Markle and Prince Harry meet with Gaza evacuees during surprise trip to Jordan

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have traveled to Jordan for a surprise humanitarian visit centered on global aid and mental health support, including a visit with medical evacuees from Gaza.

After touching down in Amman on Wednesday, Feb. 25, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, 41 and 44, joined a roundtable discussion at the World Health Organization’s headquarters before heading to the Specialty Hospital in Amman to meet with evacuees receiving treatment, according to Vogue and People magazine.

Per Vogue, Meghan arrived in a head-to-toe white look featuring a double-breasted tweed blazer and wide-leg slacks by Veronica Beard, a New York-based label she has worn since her pre-royal days.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speak onstage at The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit: Mental Wellness in the Digital Age during Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival 2023 at Hudson Yards on Oct. 10, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds)

The couple, who partnered with the World Health Organization and announced the trip earlier this week, are also using the visit to highlight Jordan’s leadership in responding to humanitarian crises across the Middle East. Through their Archewell Foundation, Meghan and Harry have supported relief efforts tied to multiple conflicts, including helping fund medical evacuations for children affected by the war in Gaza and providing assistance to children and families impacted by the Oct. 7 attack in Israel.

Before meeting with the Gaza evacuees, they visited the Za’atari Refugee Camp, one of the largest refugee camps in the world for displaced Syrians. For that engagement, Vogue reported Meghan changed into a khaki T-shirt and trousers layered with a white button-down shirt and paired with tan boat shoes from Vince.

Next, the couple plans to tour addiction rehabilitation and cancer treatment centers, and meet with female leaders at the Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development.

Prince Harry and Meghan visit children at the Lights Academy in Abuja, Nigeria Friday. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have arrived in Nigeria to champion the Invictus Games, which he founded to aid the rehabilitation of wounded and sick servicemembers and veterans. (Photo: Sunday Alamba/AP)

A visit to the Amman office for one of their longtime partners, José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen, is also on the itinerary.

The Jordan visit, conducted independently of the Royal Family but with them informed of their plans, marks Harry and the “With Love, Meghan” star’s first official international trip since 2024, when they traveled to Colombia in August after a trip to Nigeria in May of that year, in which Meghan memorably embraced her own newly discovered Nigerian heritage.

Since stepping back from their roles as senior working members of the Royal Family in 2020, the couple have carried out philanthropic initiatives through Archewell and made selective public appearances in support of aligned causes, including Meghan’s rare appearance at the 15th Percent Pledge’s annual gala earlier this month, celebrating and raising funds for Black-owned brands and businesses.

A source told People magazine they “are pro-family and pro-children, and their philanthropic work reflects this value and deep-rooted care for humanity.”

They are expected to spend three days in Jordan before concluding the visit.