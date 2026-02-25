TLC musical casts its T-Boz, Left Eye and Chilli

TLC’s story is hitting the theatrical stage this summer with “CrazySexyCool — The TLC Musical.”

Ahead of its June 26 premiere, production has revealed the three stars who will portray Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas: Holli’ Gabrielle Conway (T-Boz), Jade Milan (as Left Eye), and Stoney B. Woods (as Chilli).

“The moment we saw Holli’, Jade, and Stoney bring our music to life onstage, we felt an immediate connection,” says Watkins in a statement to Playbill.

“They carry our story with authenticity and grace, and watching them perform is genuinely captivating. We can’t wait for audiences to experience CrazySexyCool – The TLC Musical,” Thomas added.

Named after the group’s second studio album, “CrazySexyCool,” the musical adaptation of the R&B girl group will explore their rise to fame. Led by writer and director, Kwame Kwei-Armah, who worked on “One Love: The Bob Marley Musical,” the musical will reportedly tell “TLC’s (mostly true) story of unshakable sisterhood to the stage, featuring a powerhouse cast, high-octane choreography, and multi-platinum Billboard hits like “Waterfalls,” “Creep,” “Unpretty,” and of course, “No Scrubs.” Go beyond the fiery scandals, explosive creative clashes, and harrowing tragedies to experience this remarkable tale of defiance, triumph, and love.”

“Bringing this story to the stage is a dream come true,” T-Boz said in a previous statement, per People magazine. “We have performed in a lot of different venues all over the world throughout our career, but bringing our story and music to the theater is a totally new and exciting challenge.”

With the “best people in the business” working on the project, Chili says the TLC musical will give audiences an opportunity to “hear our story — mostly fact with a sprinkle of fiction — told in our own way.”