Epstein files missing records of woman’s claims Trump sexually assaulted her as a minor

Records related to a woman who accused Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her when she was a minor are reportedly missing from the FBI files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Multiple reports of omitted documents have prompted an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to The New York Times, the missing records are FBI memos summarizing interviews that the law enforcement agency conducted with a woman after Epstein’s arrest in 2019. The unidentified woman claimed Trump and Epstein sexually assaulted her as a minor in the 1980s.

The revelation of the accusations came as a result of an index published in the publicly released Epstein files, which showed that the FBI conducted four interviews in connection with the woman’s claims and wrote summaries about each one. However, only one of the summaries — about Epstein, not Trump — was released by the Justice Department. President Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Following public scrutiny, the Department of Justice told the Times that it would review the missing records and would publish any documents “found to have been improperly tagged in the review process” that are legally required to be made public.

By law, under the bipartisan Epstein Files Transparency Act, which President Trump signed into law after political pressure, the DOJ must release all files related to the criminal case of Epstein, who was convicted of child prostitution in 2008 and faced charges of child sex trafficking before his suicide death in 2019. Members of Congress, mostly Democrats, have rebuked the Trump administration for slow-walking the full release of the files after the law’s Dec. 19, 2025, deadline. Despite releasing more than 3 million documents in January, the agency released only 2% of the files.

The DOJ has said it is still reviewing the documents and ensuring that the necessary files are redacted. The Justice Department has also been criticized for redacting the names of powerful and wealthy men and not redacting personal details about Epstein’s victims.

Democrats in the U.S. House Committee on Oversight said they have been investigating the FBI’s handling of the allegations against Trump for weeks.

“Oversight Democrats can confirm that the DOJ appears to have illegally withheld FBI interviews with this survivor,” said Oversight Dems. “Covering up direct evidence of a potential assault by the President of the United States is the most serious possible crime in this White House cover up.”

A spokesperson for the Democratic National Committee (DNC) said of the revelation, “Donald Trump continues to lie about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, while his administration works overtime to hide the truth about Epstein’s heinous crimes from the American people.”

“He and his administration must be held accountable for protecting pedophiles,” said DNC Rapid Response Director Kendall Witmer.