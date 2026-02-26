Lupita Nyong’o reveals her fibroids have returned and one is the size of an orange

For many living with fibroids, the risk of them returning after removal is very real, and Lupita Nyong’o’s journey is proof.

The 42-year-old Academy Award-winning actress revealed on Wednesday, Feb. 25, during an appearance on the “Today” show that her fibroids have returned, this time with one the size of an orange.

Nyong’o, who was first diagnosed with fibroids in 2014 and had 23 removed, shared, “This time, I’ve been informed … that I have over 50.”

“And I’m being faced with the same options,” the “A Quiet Place: Day One” star explained. “Surgery or live with the pain.”

Uterine fibroids — noncancerous growths that develop in or on the muscular walls of the uterus — can significantly disrupt bladder function and menstrual cycles, often causing heavy, prolonged bleeding, pelvic pressure and severe pain. While an estimated 20% to 50% of women are diagnosed with fibroids during their reproductive years, per Johns Hopkins, research suggests that up to 70% of women will develop them by age 50.

Meanwhile, according to the National Library of Medicine, more than 80% of Black women are expected to experience uterine fibroids in their lifetime, often at younger ages, with larger tumors and more severe symptoms, making them more likely to require surgical intervention. Treatment can include a myomectomy, an invasive procedure to remove the tumors, though it is not without risks. Many women also end up undergoing hysterectomies.

Lupita Nyong’o attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“The Wild Robot” voice actor said she is still weighing her options this time around.

“I’m not ready to make that decision,” she said. “It’s quite invasive … and it’s a big threat to our reproductive organs.”

Joined by Katy Brodsky Falco, founder and executive director of the Foundation for Women’s Health, Nyong’o used the appearance to raise awareness about the urgent need for increased research into uterine fibroids and more noninvasive treatment options.

“I think it’s high time we speak up to ensure that this is no longer trivialized and it’s no longer considered normal just because it’s common,” she said.

For the campaign, Nyong’o participated in a photo shoot where she posed with bowls of fruit to visually represent the varying sizes fibroids can reach.

Lupita Nyong’o attends Shakespeare in the Park’s opening night celebration of “Twelfth Night” at Delacorte Theater on August 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

“When you have fibroids, doctors usually use fruit to explain to you what size your fibroids are,” she said. “So your fibroid could be the size of a grape. My biggest fibroid is the size of an orange.”

During her appearance, Nyong’o admitted she initially felt isolated in her experience.

“I felt shame. What did I do to cause them? And I felt very alone and quite scared for my reproductive health,” she said.

However, the Oscar winner said that speaking out and connecting with other women navigating similar diagnoses has been transformative.

“I’m excited right now because speaking up has really empowered me,” she said. “I’ve found community. I’ve locked arms with women who have been fighting this fight for a long time.”

“There’s a lot of power in speaking up,” she added. “I spoke up and the amount of support I got hearing women say ‘me too’ and share their stories made me feel less alone and it’s honestly what has bolstered me to do the work that I do now.”

Lupita Nyong’o attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images)

She is not alone in using her platform to spotlight the condition. Other Black celebrities, including Venus Williams, Amber Ruffin, Beverly Johnson, Eve, Cynthia Bailey and Yvonne Orji, have also publicly shared their experiences with uterine fibroids, helping to push the conversation forward and challenge long-standing silence around women’s reproductive health.

And this is far from the first time Nyong’o has spoken out. Last summer, she took to social media to shed light on her diagnosis.

“I’m speaking up about uterine fibroids. This is my story,” she captioned a post on Instagram. “This Fibroid Awareness Month and beyond, I hope my experience will resonate with anyone else who has ever felt dismissed, confused, or alone. And I hope to seek answers for the far too many women dealing with uterine fibroids (80% of Black women and 70% of white women by age 50!). We deserve better. It’s time to demand it. Silence serves no one!”