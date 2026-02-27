Kenya Moore shuts down $88K hair spa eviction reports

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Kenya Moore is speaking out against recent reports that her hair spa is facing financial troubles.

“The reports about me being behind on rent are false,” Moore wrote on Instagram.

Earlier this week, a judge reportedly ordered the Bravo star’s company, Moore Vision Media, to either pay approximately $88,000 in unpaid bills, including rent and utilities, or to vacate the property, per TMZ. Moore’s landlord filed the lawsuit in October 2025, after the RHOA alum allegedly stopped paying rent in December 2024. When Moore reportedly failed to meet previous court-ordered payment deadlines, the landlord filed a new request with the Georgia courts, requesting sole possession of the property.

However, Moore, who launched the “Kenya Moore Hair Spa” in June 2024, says her landlord failed to pay her $80,000 she was reportedly owed.

“As I have stated before, my company is in an active lawsuit against my salon landlord for failing to pay nearly $80,000 in tenant improvement allowance OWED TO ME,” she continued in the post. “I invested over $300,000 of my own money to build out my salon in a commercial space from a ‘white box.’ When the landlord failed to reimburse contractual expenses, I withheld rent in an effort to reach a fair settlement and subsequently filed a countersuit for the amount they failed to reimburse.”

While this is an active case, court filings show that a judge previously ordered Moore’s company to pay $43,988 by the end of February 2026 and another $43,988.67 by late March 2026. In addition to the $87,976, Moore Vision Media was also ordered to pay $5,500 in rent, unless she vacates the property.

Moore, who is also the founder of her eponymous haircare brand, opened the Georgia hair spa as a luxurious, safe place for one to relax and feel pampered, achieve hair goals, and “make people feel good about their hair” [and] “the experience they have when visiting a hair salon.”

The “RHOA” alum will go live on YouTube this Sunday at 5 pm Eastern, where she says she’ll invite “Team Twirl” to submit questions, and provide updates on “new projects, relationship status, and an encounter with BrittEady.”