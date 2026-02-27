‘Never cage a creative’: Teyana Taylor calls out those who called her pivot from music to acting ‘dumb’

Sometimes the best thing you can do in life is tune out the naysayers and follow your gut, and Teyana Taylor is a testament to that. During a recent interview with Time magazine for her “Women of the Year” nomination, Taylor revealed that people were not always supportive of her acting career. Yes, the same acting career that has earned her a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination.

“Everybody told me it was dumb,” the multihyphenate told Time. “And I was like, ‘No, I am going to be a great actress. One day, I am going to be a great director.’ ”

Taylor first made her debut in the entertainment space as a choreographer, dancer, and singer. At 15, Beyoncé hired her to choreograph her “Ring The Alarm” music video. Since then, Taylor built a name for herself in music and dance, performing iconic choreography in Kanye West’s “Fade” music video and releasing hit songs like “Issues/Hold On.” However, by 2020, she recalls feeling so “unappreciated” that she was ready to step away from music.

And she did, until last year, when she returned with her Grammy-nominated album “Escape Room.” The album, which she plans to tour in Summer 2026, she says, reflects the love, heartbreak, and healing she experienced. From winning her first Golden Globe to receiving her first Grammy and Oscar nominations within weeks of each other, it’s safe to say the “One Battle After Another” star is in a winning season. However, for her, the victory is not determined by whether she walks away with a trophy.

“Even if I go home empty-handed, I have won,” she shared, explaining how being nominated amongst the best of the best is enough. “I would love the EGOT…And if I don’t get that Tony, guess what that T is gonna stand for? Teyana.”

And to all the people who discouraged her from acting, she says: “When you have a creative that does it all, let them spread their wings,” she says. “Never cage a creative.”