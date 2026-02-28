Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo receive a standing ovation at NAACP Image Awards a week after BAFTA controversy

One week after the BAFTA Awards, where they were met with the N-word by an audience member, Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo received all of the love during the opening segment of the 57th NAACP Image Awards.

“One Battle After Another” star Regina Hall took time out during her presentation of the night’s first award to salute Jordan and Lindo, one week after the BAFTA controversy.

Hall asked the audience at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium to “take a moment for the two kings who are in this audience,” pointing to Jordan and Lindo, as the crowd in attendance rose to their feet to deliver a rousing ovation.

“[I] just send you so much love for your class,” Hall said.

Regina Hall gives flowers to Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo. #NAACPImageAwards pic.twitter.com/gNMYFgiAxk — clubheartbreak (@clubheartbreak) March 1, 2026

The controversy at the BAFTAs, in which Tourette’s advocate John Davidson yelled the N-word at Lindo and Jordan as they were presenting an award. The moment overshadowed the event itself, prompting apologies and widespread discussion about intent, why a microphone was placed near Davidson given his involuntary tics, and why the BBC aired the portion of the broadcast despite it being on a multi-hour delay. The subsequent response by BAFTA, the BBC and other entities has continued to give the incident life as the “Sinners” cast heads into next month’s Academy Award ceremony.

The love shown by Hall came moments after show host Deon Cole closed his opening monologue/prayer with a mention about the incident, but not before mentioning Teyana Taylor’s relationship status, 50 Cent’s pettiness and Nicki Minaj’s politics.

“Lord, if there are any white men out here in the audience with Tourette’s, I advise you to tell them they better read the room tonight,” Cole said.