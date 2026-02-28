Trump, Israel launch massive strike on Iran — more than 80 at all girls school among death toll

Early Saturday morning, President Donald Trump announced a joint military operation between the United States and Israel against Iran, focused on government and military sites, according to officials.

“Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard, terrible people,” Trump said in a video statement shared early Saturday morning. He also suggested there may be American casualties.

He added in a statement, “We’re going to ensure that the region’s terrorist proxies can no longer destabilize the region or the world and attack our forces, and no longer use their IEDs, or roadside bombs as they are sometimes called, to so gravely wound and kill thousands and thousands of people, including many Americans. And we will ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon. It’s a very simple message. They will never have a nuclear weapon.”

The operation also included a missile strike on an all-girls elementary school in Minab, Iran. According to early reports from state media in Iran, more than 80 students have died and over 60 are injured.

Bernice King and the King Center reacted to the strike with a post on Instagram, mourning the lives of the children who were killed in the attack.

“Our nation bombed a girls elementary school this morning. Little girls going about their day…dead,” the caption on the post reads.

Trump has called for regime change in the region and sources told ABC News that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian were among those targeted. Iran fired retaliatory missiles at U.S. and Israeli military bases in the region, though most of those missiles were intercepted, and footage captured a drone hitting a high-rise building in Bahrain and another striking near the Fairmont Hotel in Dubai.

In his full message to the citizens of Iran, Trump urged them to “take back their government.”

“When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be probably your only chance for generations,” he said.”

He added, “For many years, you have asked for America’s help. But you never got it. No president was willing to do what I am willing to do tonight. Now you have a president who is giving you what you want. So let’s see how you respond. America is backing you with overwhelming strength and devastating force. Now is the time to seize control of your destiny, and to unleash the prosperous and glorious future that is close within your reach.”

Lawmakers took to social media in response to the “preemptive operation,” with most Republicans hailing the move and Democrats condemning it, once again calling for a war powers resolution.

“This is not “America First,” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) wrote on X. “When Congress reconvenes, I will work with @RepRoKhanna to force a Congressional vote on war with Iran. The Constitution requires a vote, and your Representative needs to be on record as opposing or supporting this war.”

I am opposed to this War.



This is not “America First.”



When Congress reconvenes, I will work with @RepRoKhanna to force a Congressional vote on war with Iran.



The Constitution requires a vote, and your Representative needs to be on record as opposing or supporting this war. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 28, 2026

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) echoed Massie’s sentiments about the bipartisan effort to draw up a war powers resolution and a Congressional vote.

“For months, I have raised hell about the fact that the American people want lower prices, not more war — especially wars that aren’t authorized by Congress, as required by the Constitution, and don’t have a clear objective,” Kaine said in a statement.

“These strikes are a colossal mistake, and I pray they do not cost our sons and daughters in uniform and at embassies throughout the region their lives,” he said.

Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) called for both sides of the aisle to stand up to the President over his most recent act of aggression toward an international entity. In January, the Trump Administration launched a military operation that led to the apprehension of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, while retaining most of the people in his government.

“CONGRESS, not the PRESIDENT, but CONGRESS has the EXCLUSIVE authority to declare war!” she wrote on X. “Speaker Johnson needs to call us in IMMEDIATELY & it is time for the House & the Senate to pass a war powers resolution!”

She continued: “This is how you prove your love and respect for the constitution. This is how you show your constituents that you are truly patriots! It is time for us, collectively, as Dems and Repubs to stand up to this President. Please call your reps in the house and the senate and urge them to take a vote on a war powers resolution!”