Lauren London says Nipsey Hussle knew one day he’d have an intersection dedicated to him

Yesterday morning (Feb. 28), the intersection of Slauson Ave and Crenshaw Blvd in Los Angeles was renamed in honor of the late rapper Nipsey Hussle. And according to his former partner, actor Lauren London, he had envisoned this day long before he died.

During the tribute, London, who dated Hussle from 2013 until he was murdered in 2019, shared an anecdote about the Crenshaw rapper’s manifestation of what is now called Nipsey Hussle Square.

“When me and Nip first started dating, we would drive by over here and he would be like, ‘You know, Boogie, one day, they’re gonna name this whole section after me.’ And here we are today,” she said.

London and Hussle have one child together, a boy named Kross, who was born in 2016. Hussle also had a daughter named Emani, and London had a son with rapper Lil Wayne named Kameron before they began dating.

Hussle’s brother Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom, who runs The Marathon brand, as well as Los Angeles Mayor Lauren Bass, Los Angeles City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson, councilmember Heather Hutt, and California State Assemblymember Isaac Bryan, attended the unveiling of Nipsey Hussle Square.

The location of the intersection is a major part of Hussle’s story and upbringing — from where he sold his first mixtapes to where he established his Marathon Clothing brick-and-mortar store in 2017. The store has now been turned into the headquarters of the Neighborhood Nip Foundation, which was established in 2019 after the rapper’s death.

“The true story isn’t written in metal, Blacc Sam told theGrio, reflecting on the Nipsey Hussle Square dedication. “It’s written in what remains here.”