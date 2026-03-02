‘So hard to talk about’: Cynthia Bailey reveals what she told Mary Cosby after her son, Robert Jr., died

In a time of tragedy, Cynthia Bailey was there for her friend, Mary Cosby.

Shortly after news broke that Robert Cosby Jr., Mary’s son, passed away last month, Bailey did the only thing she felt was right: she called her friend.

“It’s so hard to talk about,” Bailey said about the moment on the latest episode of her “Humble Brag” podcast. “I was really paralyzed by this news when I got it. I didn’t really know what to do, what to say. I knew that I couldn’t text. I just felt like I had to pick up the phone and call [Mary], and I did, and to my surprise, she picked right up.”

“Then I was really surprised, because I didn’t expect her to pick up.”

Bailey went into detail about her conversation with Cosby, at times becoming emotional as she relived the moment.

“First I was like, ‘You didn’t have to pick up. I just wanted to call. I didn’t feel like a text was the right thing to do, and I just wanted to call you and say I love you and I’m here for you and I’m so sorry for you and your family,’ ” she said. “One of the things that she just said, ‘It’s okay.’ She just kept saying, ‘It’s okay. It’s okay.’ And it just felt like, I think there’s levels — there’s shock, there’s just processing the reality of the situation.”

Police were called to Mary’s home in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, where a 23-year-old male was found “not conscious” and “not breathing.” Police administered a dose of Narcan as he was in a “full arrest/medical emergency.” Once more, police units arrived at the home, and the investigation turned from being about an overdose to a death.

In a statement shared to PEOPLE on Feb. 25, Mary and her husband, Robert Sr., made their first public comments about their son’s death.

“Though our hearts ache, we take comfort in God’s promise and in knowing he is finally at peace,” Mary and Robert Sr. said. “We are grateful for your prayers and trust in the Lord to carry us through this time of sorrow.”

Robert Cosby had been vocal about his struggles with addiction, even spending time in rehab in 2024, years after first trying recreational and prescription drugs at the age of 16.

Later on in the conversation with co-host Crystal Minkoff, Bailey remarked about Mary’s resolve throughout the heartbreaking ordeal.

“She’s pushing through,” Bailey said. “She’s pushing through, and she knows and appreciates everyone’s love and support. So continue to love on Mary. No matter what, I know that this is just devastating for her.”

Bailey also added that she was thankful to be witness to Robert being honest about his struggles with addiction and to televise it as part of the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” during season 5.

“Her son sharing that part of his life was so powerful and so honest,” Cynthia said. “I just applaud Mary for being just so brave to show [that]. It’s a reality show, we’re supposed to show our reality, but when I tell you, to be able to show that, was just really powerful for so many other families that are going through that type of issue — addiction.”

She concluded, “We love you, Mary. I love you so much, and you’re always in my heart and thoughts and prayers. I can’t wait to see you again, to give you the biggest, tightest hug.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.