Hanifa founder announces pause in candid open letter, ‘I don’t want to rush just to prove resilience’

Building a brand is a relationship. And like any relationship, it requires trust, transparency, and grace — on both sides. For Hanifa, the beloved Black-woman-owned luxury label that has dressed some of fashion’s most discerning women, that relationship hit a rough patch. A very public one

Beginning late last year, customers took to social media in waves to share frustrations over orders placed during Hanifa’s “Hanifa Friday” sale in November that didn’t arrive until as late as February. Now that those orders are reportedly fulfilled and the noise has quieted, founder Anifa Mvuemba is stepping back. This week, the brand announced a pause on the production of new items.

“We’re pressing pause. The last season stretched us in ways I’m still processing,” Mvuemba wrote in an email to customers. “There’s been a lot of learning. A lot of responsibility. A lot of growth happening in real time.”

In the letter, she was clear about what customers can expect going forward: “Fulfillment will continue within our standard processing times, and everything currently available is ready to ship. We won’t be restocking at this time. There isn’t a set timeline for when we’ll move again. I’m allowing space for clarity instead of rushing into the next chapter.”

Additionally, in a post on her personal social media, Mvuemba pulled back the curtain on what the last several months have actually cost her, not just operationally, but emotionally. She spoke candidly about the combination of circumstances that created the perfect storm: manufacturing and custom delays colliding with an unexpectedly high volume of orders, creating a domino effect that she acknowledges she didn’t manage perfectly.

“When timelines started shifting, some customers should have known sooner. 1000%,” she wrote. “Two things can be true at the same time. We did not abandon our customers. And we did not execute perfectly. Both are true.”

What she also made clear is that accountability doesn’t have to come packaged with cruelty.

“None of this erases anyone’s experience. What people felt was real. What we had to fix was real too,” she stressed, before adding that she believes “you can hold someone accountable without being cruel.”

“Somewhere along the way, it stopped being about the problem and got personal. We’re a brand, but we’re also people. That takes a mental toll. Founder-led brands operate under a different kind of scrutiny. And when you’re a Black woman, the margin for grace is thinner. That reality is exhausting.”

In addition to being the founder of Hanifa, Mvuemba is a mother. The Congolese designer gave birth to her second child in December 2025. By January, at the height of the backlash, she stepped off maternity leave to address customers directly in a video posted to the brand’s social media. In her letter, she lays bare what that period actually looked like behind closed doors.

“There were nights when I was sobbing in one room and then wiping my face to go be the best mom I could be for my children in the next room. I just had a baby. I didn’t fully process any of it,” she wrote. “I went straight from postpartum into crisis management.”

“It’s a strange thing to grieve something that’s still alive. Because at times, this entire situation feels like grief. The waves of it. Just heavy in a way that’s hard to explain. I’ve been sitting with this question for some time now: Is it all worth it?” she noted. “I’ve considered shutting Hanifa down. Because that was A LOT.”

Since 2011, consumers have watched Mvuemba build Hanifa from a labor of love into a cultural touchstone that makes Black women feel seen in all their curves and vibrant energy. Now, just as the brand felt revolutionary in the fashion world, Mvuemba’s decision to choose stillness over perseverance feels equally revolutionary.

“Right now, I’m reflecting. And I’m allowing myself to be human in the process. I don’t want to rush just to prove resilience,” she concluded. “I don’t want to pretend everything is fine just to keep momentum.”