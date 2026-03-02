Reps. Ilhan Omar and Nancy Mace trade personal jabs over Iran strikes: ‘Hope you aren’t drunk’

U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Nancy Mace, R-S.C., traded very personal jabs online amid rising political and international tensions over the U.S.-Israel joint strikes in Iran that left four U.S. troops dead, and countless American tourists and contractors stranded in the Middle East.

The ugly online spat began when Mace, a conservative provocateur of sorts, called out Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who are both Muslim.

On Saturday, Mace posted a news story confirming Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed by the U.S. strikes, using the moment to take a jab at Omar and Tlaib, who have been critical of the U.S. and Israel’s military operations in the region.

“My heart goes out to Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib tonight. Sending them thoughts and prayers,” wrote Mace.

Omar, an outspoken progressive lawmaker who has been a frequent target of President Donald Trump and the far-right, fired back at Mace by calling out her alleged problem with drinking.

“I hope you aren’t drunk and took your staff’s advice, Rashida and I don’t know this man and feel confident he didn’t care about us. Please restrain from drinking too much as you have been warned from your staff and stay off social media when you are drunk,” Congresswoman Omar shot back. “I pray in his holy month you find peace and respect for your self.”

Mace also called out Omar after the Somali-born congresswoman criticized the Trump administration for attacking Iran, a Muslim country, during Ramadan, a holy month of prayer and fasting for Muslims worldwide.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 28: Protesters gather in Times Square as the nation reacts to “major combat operations” in Iran on February 28, 2026 in New York City. U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the United States and Israel had launched strikes on Iran targeting political and military leaders, as well as Iran’s ballistic missile and nuclear programs. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images)

“Iraq was attacked by the US during Ramadan, and it’s sickening to know that the US is again going to attack Iran during Ramadan. The US apparently loves to strike Muslim countries during Ramadan and I am convinced it isn’t what these countries have done to violate international law but about who they worship,” Omar wrote on X.

During an interview with Newsmax, Rep. Mace mocked Omar’s remarks, saying, “I don’t give a damn if it’s Ramadan. I don’t care if Muslims are fasting right now. This was the right time with the right intel, the right president to go in and do this, and he’ll have his chance, or his secretaries, to explain this to Congress.”

Mace added, “Where was she when Jews were slaughtered? Over 1,000 Jews were slaughtered in Israel by Hamas, by Palestinians, on a Jewish holiday. I don’t remember her complaining about that.”

Then the South Carolina congresswoman referred to a personal attack she made against Omar online–repeating a rumor that Omar married her brother years ago (which Omar categorically denied)—saying, “She has no room to attack anyone on any issue, quite frankly.”

Mace, who has frequently sparred with Black and brown women in Congress, including Reps. Jasmine Crockett and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, added, “I’m ready to denaturalize her and deport her to Somalia.”

Reps. Omar and Tlaib have been among the most vocal Democrats against Israel and the U.S. for the ongoing military operations in the Middle East, most notably in Gaza, where more than 70,000 Palestinians have been killed. Following the U.S.-Israel strikes in Iran, at least 165 civilians were killed, most notably children at a girls’ school.

“The Trump Administration and Israeli regime’s illegal war of aggression on Iran has already killed dozens of children, and more horrific death and destruction will come,” Tlaib wrote on X. “These acts of war threaten to ignite a catastrophic regional war that will make no one safer while unleashing unconscionable suffering.”