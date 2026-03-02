NAACP distances itself from influencer called out for hating Black women over Crockett dispute

The NAACP distanced itself from a political influencer accused of hating Black women and embroiled in online controversy over his criticisms of U.S. Senate candidate Jasmine Crockett and a subsequent personal attack on a Black female political influencer.

“If I hate black women how come one nominated me to get an NAACP award for my community work helping people of color???” wrote Luis Magaña, who runs the social media account @RogueDNC.

Magaña sought to dismiss accusations that he was perpetuating misogynoir after being called out by prominent Black female political influencers when he posted a clip from an old interview of Crockett discussing her position on Israel and its deadly military operation in Gaza. Crockett, who faces a closely watched primary election against fellow Democrat James Talarico on Tuesday, has been repeatedly called out by progressive voices for not having a hard line against Israel for what many see as its genocide of Palestinians.

“How disappointing. Not a good look for Ms. Crockett,” Magaña captioned with the interview clip of Crockett discussing the issue with Lynae Vanee, host of the Instagram series “Parking Lot Pimpin'” and Revolt TV’s “The People’s Brief.”

But when Vanee caught wind of Magaña’s post, she called it out.

“Do not ever in your life think it’s okay to use me to perpetuate misogynoir against any black woman.When both Jasmine and James have similar voting records on the issue of Gaza, and both of them have the same stance supporting defensive weapons to Israel, while stopping offensive weapons— it’s overtly clear that you simply don’t want this black woman to win. And you’re scared that she could beat him,” said Vanee.

The political influencer continued, “I completely understand why Jasmine’s answer in that clip is unfavorable. But why are you acting like James [Talarico] has not said directly out of his mouth that Israel has a right to defend itself, that he supports a two state solution, and that he himself has been on the receiving end of Zionist funding, when AGAIN—Jasmine has NOT. You wanna fake like you’re leftist and pro-Palestine then at least have the same energy for both of them.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 28: Lynae Vanee performs at Artist Session at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on January 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Magaña replied to Vanee, “I don’t see your support when I post Cori Bush or Summer Lee so cut out this lazy ass argument.”

Things escalated after Elizabeth Booker Houston shared a direct message exchange she had with Magaña over his posts, which resulted in him photoshopping her image into a racist caricature.

“A quick reminder that Luis Magaña aka RogueDNC is a talentless hack who cannot make it in the political commentary space on intelligence or skill, so he has resorted to antagonizing and tokenizing Black women while pretending to hold progressive values that only make racist white leftists like him,” wrote Houston Booker.

After a series of back-and-forths with Houston and Vanee and doubling down, the NAACP entered the political foray to distance the organization from Magaña, who used a local chapter award he received in Greater Bridgeport, Conn., to push back against criticisms that he has contempt for Black women.

“Everyone has the right to share their opinions, and we fully respect that. But let’s be clear: the NAACP won’t serve as a buffer in this debate; therefore, don’t use us as a justification for your views, especially when it comes to issues that impact Black women,” said the civil rights organization. “We celebrate the voices and experiences of Black women and believe they deserve to be at the forefront of these discussions. Let’s keep the conversation authentic and respectful. Not focused on our org as justification for position.”

Magaña eventually apologized for the image he doctored of Houston Booker.

“Hey all. I was educated on the history of racist caricatures by a mutual and apologize for my racist photoshop liquify,” he wrote. “This person has been bullying me for months and didn’t want to reply to her mean DM so I did what I thought was a funny photoshop. I apologize and thank those who talked to me with decency and respect.”