NFL prospect KC Concepcion is making himself perfectly clear after trolls tried to put down his stutter: ‘This is a part of me’

After NFL prospect KC Concepcion recently received online flack for his speech impediment, he is speaking out and speaking up for others like him.

On Sunday, March 1, the 21-year-old star wide receiver from Texas A&M took to Instagram Stories to deliver a message directly to others who struggle with speech impediments.

“I just wanna say something, if you have a speech impediment, there is nothing wrong with us,” he began in the post. “I have had this stutter since I can remember talking this is apart of me this is who I am I cannot control this. I wanna be a role model for those who may be scared to speak up who may be afr[ai]d and not confident in yourself. I stand with you.”

Beginning on Monday, Feb. 23, and running through March 2, Concepcion participated in the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. As clips of him speaking to reporters circulated online, some social media users fixated on his stutter, leaving a wave of negative comments in their wake.

The backlash feels especially jarring in 2026, when it is widely understood that speech impediments, which affect millions of people of all ages, are not an indication of intelligence or comprehension. They can range from stutters to difficulty pronouncing certain sounds. And nearly everyone has experienced being tongue-tied or stumbling over a word at some point.

“This weekend has taught me a lot about myself and people out here in this world. I appreciate everyone who supports me and has reached out to me after these interviews,” he continued.

He also urged followers not to let an “outside person’s” opinions get in the way of “being great” and “achieving something in life.”

“I am blessed to be in the position that I am in,” he added. “And I want to help give back to those who are scared to speak up, who aren’t as confident. I stand with you, I will always stand with you. We are different for a reason. God has blessed my life in a way I couldn’t even imagine in this past year. I love yall and support y’all as we climb this mountain together.”

Hailing from Charlotte, North Carolina, and of Afro-Puerto Rican descent, Concepcion first made a name for himself in high school as a breakout football star. After an impressive showing at the combine, he has solidified himself as a top NFL draft prospect, with many projections placing him in the first round or early in the second.