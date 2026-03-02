Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ prison release date moved up as he continues to appeal four-year sentence

Sean “Diddy” Combs has received some good news about his prison sentence.

The disgraced mogul, who previously saw time added to his stint behind bars for sex crimes, is now set to be released three months early with a tentative date of April 25, 2028, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The news was first reported by Page Six.

Combs was initially scheduled to be released on May 8, 2028, when he was sentenced in 2025 to serve 50 months in federal prison. However, due to an alleged violation of prison rules at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institute in New Jersey, his release date was extended to June 2028. In November, Combs was accepted into a drug-abuse rehabilitation program, a move his lawyers say could expedite his release as he currently appeals his four-year sentence.

At the time he was accepted into the program, a rep for Combs said, “Mr. Combs is an active participant in the Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP) and has taken his rehabilitation process seriously from the start. He is fully engaged in his work, focused on growth, and committed to positive change.”

As for the alleged rule violations at Fort Dix, Combs’ reps vehemently denied he had done anything wrong, despite being allegedly busted with prison liquor and making an impermissible phone call, according to CBS News.

“There have been several false and reckless reports circulating about Mr. Combs,” the spokesperson began. “He has not violated any prison rules. His sobriety and self-discipline are priorities, and he is taking them seriously.”

In his latest appeal, Combs’ lawyers argued that prosecutors failed to prove their case against him and that the judge imposed a harsh sentence that violated his constitutional rights. Prosecutors have opposed the appeal request.

He was arrested by federal agents in September 2024 and later tried on racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or cocerion and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.

A jury found him guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, a violation of the Mann Act, and acquitted him of the more serious charges.