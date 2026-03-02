What do Law Roach, Russell Wilson, and Ciara, all have in common? They’re all about to receive this honor

Ciara, Russell Wilson, and Law Roach are among those set to be honored at this year’s Fashion Scholarship Fund gala.

On March 23, the fund will host its 89th annual gala at the Glasshouse in New York City, celebrating its newest class of 160 FSF and Virgil Abloh scholars, along with four industry leaders recognized for their commitment to nurturing the next generation, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

While Roach is a groundbreaking celebrity image architect, stylist, and mentor, husband and wife Wilson and Ciara are being recognized for their entrepreneurship and philanthropy through their Why Not You Foundation. Joining them as a 2026 honoree is Stefan Larsson, former CEO of the iconic PVH, the parent company behind major brands such as Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. PVH is also among the fund’s partners.

Zendaya and Law Roach attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

According to a release, attendees can expect a two-hour immersive celebration featuring cocktails, an awards presentation, and an evening spotlighting “the best of FSF Scholars.” Former Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, herself a former FSF Scholar, is set to host the event.

Founded in 1937 and awarding nearly $2 million annually to college students, the Fashion Scholarship Fund is the leading fashion nonprofit in the United States dedicated to education and workforce development. Beyond financial support, the organization connects emerging talent with internships, mentorship, networking opportunities, and access to influential leaders across the industry.

Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

To earn the scholarship, students must compete in an annual case study competition addressing real-world challenges in fashion. This year’s theme centered on “Fashion across industries,” with a focus on cross-industry collaboration.

While the fund strives to increase access for a diverse range of students, the Virgil Abloh “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund, established by the late designer in 2020, a year before his death, was created specifically to support students who identify as Black or African American.