Donovan Mitchell wants to make wellness a reality for all, ‘Not just a luxury for a few’

While there’s been much deserved conversation around building “generational wealth” in Black communities, NBA star Donovan Mitchell is turning his focus toward something just as critical: “generational wellness.”

On Thursday, Feb. 26, Black-owned wellness company WellWithAll announced that the 29-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard has joined the brand as both a strategic investor and ambassador. The company specializes in everyday wellness products designed to make health support more accessible for families.

“Performance starts with education and understanding what to put in your body,” Mitchell said in a release.

“In the NBA, we have access to the information and products we need to perform at a high level and maintain mental clarity,” he continued. “With this investment in WellWithAll, I’m helping make sure more families have access to the products and tools that make wellness a reality for everyone, not just a luxury for a few.”

Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts during the first quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Rocket Arena on December 31, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

According to the company, Mitchell’s involvement goes far beyond lending his name. He will help guide the brand’s growth strategy and work alongside its leadership on initiatives centered on health equity. That includes shaping campaigns that reach younger audiences and supporting programs that expand access to practical, affordable wellness resources in underserved communities.

Founded in 2023 by Demond Martin and Carmichael Roberts in Brookline, Massachusetts, WellWithAll was built on the goal of expanding access to high-quality wellness products, especially for Black families who have historically been overlooked in the space. The brand offers a range of vitamins and energy drinks made with thoughtfully sourced ingredients and priced between $22 and $32. Its supplements address everyday health concerns, including heart health, blood sugar support, women’s and men’s health, blood pressure, sleep, and more.

But the company’s mission extends beyond what’s on the shelf. WellWithAll is also investing in efforts to narrow the gap between who can afford to prioritize their health and who cannot. That work includes the $1 million WellWithAll Prize supporting AI-powered innovation in health equity, along with a pledge to dedicate 20% of profits to initiatives advancing more equitable health outcomes.

Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers answers questions from the media during Cleveland Cavaliers Media Day at Rocket Arena on September 29, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

As the global wellness industry climbs into the trillions, access to preventative care, wellness, supplements, fitness spaces, and mental health resources remains uneven. Research from organizations such as KFF consistently shows that Black Americans experience some of the poorest health outcomes and lowest levels of healthcare access in the country, second only to American Indian and Alaska Native communities.

Mitchell, who has been vocal about mental health, emotional balance, and breaking stigma, also uses his platform and his foundation, SPIDACARES, to strengthen the communities around him. The brand says this long-term vision aligns closely with its own commitment to closing wellness gaps.

“Donovan and I share the same belief that where you’re born should never determine how well or how long you live,” Martin said in the release. “Generational wellness requires long-term thinking. By investing capital in WellWithAll, Donovan is helping to build a future where daily health resources are easier to access and designed with intention for the people who need them most.”