Jasmine Crockett speaks out after hundreds of voters turned away from precincts on Election Day

Jasmine Crockett is speaking out after hundreds of Texas voters were turned away from polling places in Dallas County due to a Republican-led decision that caused confusion on Election Day.

According to The Dallas Morning News, voters in Dallas County were rerouted to their assigned polling precincts due to a switch prompted by the county Republican Party. The confusion was expected to cause confusion for voters who had grown accustomed to a countywide voting system in place since 2019 that allowed them to vote in any center regardless of their address.

Many Texas voters were left surprised and frustrated when they discovered the change as they stopped to vote on their way to work or between errands. Local officials and voting rights activists feared the Republican Party’s decision would disenfranchise voters, particularly Black and Brown voters.

“This is not just disenfranchising Democratic voters, this is disenfranchising everyone, and this is a problem that we didn’t need,” Democratic Party Chair Kardal Coleman told The Dallas Morning News. “Now we’re seeing chaos ensue on Election Day.”

The confusion on Election Day stands to impact the primary race between U.S. Congresswoman Crockett and her opponent, James Talarico, for the U.S. Senate Democratic nomination.

In a statement, Crockett blasted Republicans for the party’s decision to change where voters could cast their ballots. She explained, “Under state law, this forced the local Democratic parties to follow suit against our will. Both Dallas and Williamson county voters have grown accustomed to countywide voting, including on election day. This effort to suppress the vote, to confuse and inconvenience voters is having its intended effect as people are being turned away from the polls.”

The Senate candidate said her campaign is monitoring the situation and working with the local county party to “explore all solutions, including an extension of election day voting hours.”

Crockett urged all voters in Dallas and Williamson Counties to check their county’s election website or their voter registration card and identify the correct polling location for today.

“Do not give up and do not give in. The only way we can put an end to these maneuvers is by outvoting the Republicans and kicking them out of office,” she said. “I’m calling on you to go out and cast your ballots so they know — Texans don’t appreciate having their votes suppressed and we won’t take it lying down. “