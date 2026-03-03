Jennifer Hudson is making sure her 16-year-old son understands financial literacy

EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson is making sure her son doesn’t enter adulthood financially unprepared. In partnership with Credit One Bank, Hudson is opening up about the creative ways she’s teaching her 16-year-old son, David, about finances.

“Credit education is not often taught in school,” Hudson said in a press release. “And as a mother and advocate of financial literacy, I believe we need to educate the next generation, especially when it comes to understanding how credit works and the importance of using it wisely.”

David, whom Hudson shares with ex-fiancé David Otunga Sr., was born in August 2009, shortly after his mother first captured the country’s attention as a finalist on Season 3 of “American Idol.”

“He’s 16 now, and I’ve been trying to find ways to teach him different things about credit to prepare him far better than what I was prepared with — or not,” Hudson told People, explaining how helpful games like Credit One Bank’s Card On The Table game are.

Cards on the Table is a free downloadable game designed to help users build good credit habits and address the commonly asked questions that too many people don’t ask until it’s too late. And though the talk show host has candid conversations with her son about finances, Hudson is always looking for ways to make the lessons stick.

“It’s hard to get the young people’s attention, so what better way than through a game, almost like tricking them into it?” she continued. “I want him to understand how important it is to try to create good credit. Like son, don’t max out that credit card. Or make sure you pay your bills on time. If you think about it, our credit is our grade in our adulthood.”

Hudson also pointed out that far too many people wait until they’re already drowning in credit issues before they start paying attention. That’s exactly the gap she hopes Cards on the Table can help close.

“I’m grateful for a game like this that can help educate my son for the future,” she concluded.