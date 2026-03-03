NBA players at odds with Atlanta Hawks hosting ‘Magic City Monday’ promotion for upcoming game

The Atlanta Hawks made a daring announcement last week, confirming their upcoming home game versus the Orlando Magic on March 16 would be in promotion of “Magic City Monday,” an ode to the famous Atlanta strip club of the same name. While the news was met with skepticism and jokes from NBA fans, one NBA player took offense to the promotion.

Luke Kornet, who previously played for the Boston Celtics and is now with the San Antonio Spurs, wrote a letter asking the Hawks to reconsider hosting the night at State Farm Arena.

“The NBA should desire to protect and esteem women,” Kornet wrote in a letter, adding that the league should help create “an atmosphere that is protective and respectful of the daughters, wives, sisters, mothers, and partners that we know and love.”

He added, “I’d like to encourage the league, its owners, employees and fans to hold the Atlanta Hawks to a higher standard of what they find worthy of promoting.”

The letter garnered support from Kornet’s former Celtics teammate Al Horford. Horford, who currently plays for the Golden State Warriors and began his career as a member of the Hawks, shared the letter on X while adding, “Well said Luke.”

Despite Horford and Kornet’s wishes, the Hawks are going forward with the promotion, according to Front Office Sports. Although the strip club aspect of Magic City is strictly avoided in all promotional materials, fans can receive a co-branded Magic City Hawks hoodie, enjoy the specialty wings from the establishment in the arena and be entertained by a halftime performance from T.I.

“This collaboration and theme night is very meaningful to me after all the work that we did to put together’ Magic City: An American Fantasy,’” Jami Gertz, principal owner of the Hawks and a producer of the recent Magic City documentary, said in a statement. “The iconic Atlanta institution has made such an incredible impact on our city and its unique culture.”