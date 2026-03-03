Tyler Perry fires back at $77 million sexual assault lawsuit filed against him by ‘Boo! A Madea Halloween’ actor

Tyler Perry is breaking his silence on a multi-million dollar lawsuit filed against him by an actor who was cast in one of his films.

According to court documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday (Feb. 27), Perry’s legal team responded to actor Mario Rodriguez’s Dec. 26 lawsuit, calling the allegations in the suit “false” and stating that Perry “vehemently denies” Rodriguez’s claims of being subjected to unwanted sexual advances from him after he starred in 2016’s “Boo! A Madea Halloween.”

“After being cast in a very minor role in a single Perry film a decade ago, [Rodriguez] repeatedly turned to Perry as his personal piggy bank,” Perry’s filing states. “When Plaintiff’s repeated requests for more financial assistance were met with silence, angry at the loss of his golden goose, Plaintiff spun a false tale that the two had a nonconsensual relationship, twisting the true reason for the payments to ignite a media firestorm, all to fuel his final money grab and thrust him into the spotlight.”

Perry’s attorneys, including noted litigator Alex Spiro, described Rodriguez’s visits to the director’s home from 2016 to 2019 as part of a “feigned friendship” in which Rodriguez “repeatedly preyed on Perry’s generosity.” Perry wants the suit thrown out and for him not to receive any compensation.

In his suit, Rodriguez alleged Perry continued to invite the actor to his home under the guise of offering him roles for films, only to sexually assault him. He’s seeking $77 million in damages.

“Unfortunately, Perry uses his power allows to abuse and sexually assault people who hope to secure roles in his movies,” Rodriguez’s lawsuit stated.

The lawsuit is the second filed against Perry in recent months. “The Oval” actor Derek Dixon, who has the same attorneys as Rodriguez, filed a suit against him in June 2025, alleging quid pro quo sexual harassment, work environment harassment, sexual assault and battery and retaliation. Dixon is seeking $260 million in damages.

Television-wise, as Perry preps a new series in “When There’s Smoke” featuring Tyler Lepay, one of his other series at Netflix is biting the dust. Terri J. Vaughn revealed that “Miss Governor,” originally “She The People,” was canceled at the streamer after one season.

“I’ve actually known this for some time but just kind of been sitting with it, letting myself just feel it and deal with it on my own,” Vaughn said in a video uploaded to Instagram. “I have to admit, I was quite heartbroken when I first got the info, mainly because…of course, because I really worked my ass off to make that show come to fruition …My heart and the intention behind the show was just, and I still feel it was just so beautiful and purposeful [and] impactful…to be able to tell those stories through that character.”