Woman killed by husband in hospital room after giving birth in murder-suicide in Alabama

A woman recovering from childbirth in an Alabama hospital was shot and killed by her husband before he turned the gun on himself, authorities say.

On Sunday (Mar. 1), Precious Elicia J’anae Johnson was a patient at the Women’s Medical Center at Baptist Health Brookwood Hospital when she was allegedly shot multiple times by her husband, Kynath William Terry Jr., before he used the weapon on himself, WBRC 6 News reported. She was 24, and he was 19.

Authorities in Alabama are investigating the incident.

The couple had reportedly just welcomed their first child together when what police are describing as a “domestic assault” occurred. Family members later confirmed the two were married. The child has been left orphaned.

Homewood Police say officers responded to the Women’s Medical Center around 9:25 p.m. on March 1 after receiving reports of possible shots fired, according to ABC 3340 News. When they arrived, they found a female patient and a male visitor, both suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Preliminary investigation by Homewood Police leads investigators to believe that the incident is an apparent murder-suicide and is domestic in nature,” the department said in a press release. Police confirmed that no other people were injured.

Domestic violence advocates say the case also highlights broader concerns about intimate partner violence, particularly during pregnancy and the postpartum period. In a post on Facebook about the case, the Black Femicide Prevention Coalition shared a statement from Rebecca McWilliams, executive director of One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center, noting that homicide is the leading cause of death for pregnant and postpartum women.

“It’s so important to be aware that pregnant women are truly in danger at the hands of their partners when there’s domestic violence involved,” McWilliams said. “We also see that abuse can escalate during pregnancy.”

McWilliams added that incidents like this show domestic violence is not confined to the home but is a broader public health and community safety issue.

If you or someone you know is experiencing intimate partner violence, the National Domestic Hotline can be reached 24/7 at 800-799-723 or text “BEGIN” to 88788 to chat.