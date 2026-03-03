Would you take a Pilates class led by Keke Palmer? She hopes so

Would you take a Pilates class with Keke Palmer? Her next venture is betting that you just might.

After teasing the idea in glossy new profiles, getting certified to teach, dropping her first-ever collection with Fabletics, and launching a dedicated Instagram at the top of the year, the 32-year-old Emmy-winning actress and host has officially hard-launched Practice by Palmer, a brand-new wellness and Pilates platform.

“A Pilates class with Keke? Yeah… we thought so too,” “The Burbs’” star wrote in a post on Instagram on Monday, March 2, alongside a photo of herself on a mat, paired with a screenshot of a fan comment that read, “A Pilates class by Keke Palmer would be a freaking dream.”

The platform’s website is already live, offering a first glimpse at the aesthetic she’s building. Designed with a serene layout and an earth-tone color palette, the homepage reads, “A new wellness platform created by Keke Palmer,” and gently reminds visitors that “wellness doesn’t need to be extreme. It just needs to be yours.”

For now, fans are invited to join the waitlist for early access ahead of the official launch.

When it does fully roll out, Practice by Palmer promises low-impact workouts, honest reflections and intentional practices designed to help you return to your center.

Her chosen modality, Pilates, has become one of the most sought-after workouts in wellness spaces. Devised by Joseph Pilates in the early 20th century, the method blends the precision and control of ballet with the elongating stretch of yoga, relying on intricate, low-impact movements to sculpt and tone while strengthening the core and improving alignment. The surge in its popularity has been particularly influenced by Black women. Notably, one of Joseph Pilates’ most influential protégés was the late Kathy Grant, a pioneering Black instructor who helped shape the method’s legacy in the United States.

In the weeks leading up to the reveal, Palmer has been singing Pilates’ praises everywhere from Women’s Health to PopSugar to the Today show.

Speaking to Women’s Health about her routine — which she joked includes “cutting people off” as an underrated wellness tip — she explained, “One of the main reasons I love Pilates so much is because I can be the control and the chaos — it’s like I’m observing myself in my mind while I’m doing these movements. I feel just so strong at the end.”

“Let’s get into fitness and wellness together and make it fun,” she told Today. “I’m all about democratizing spaces. That’s how I feel about fitness, Pilates — it should be accessible to all of us. You don’t have to be perfect. Just come, join in and do it together.”

Part of making that practice accessible starts with style. Her 17-piece Fabletics collection, priced from $13 to $124.95, leans into polished, feminine energy with coordinated workout sets in rich purples, burgundies, and soft taupes. The lineup includes sculpting tanks, capri and full-length leggings, sleek one-pieces and matching sets designed to flatter and support, along with cozy fleece jackets and tailored sweatpants that transition seamlessly from the studio to the street.

Back in February, Palmer summed up the partnership with a little more intention than your typical brand deal.

“I’m excited about my partnership with @fabletics — not because ‘brand deal,’ but because alignment,” she wrote in a post on Instagram. “This isn’t a trend moment. It’s what happens when your personhood is properly supported in your business. Fabletics designs for the real woman — the ‘I have 30 minutes before work’ woman, the ‘I’m building something and still want to feel good in my body’ woman.”

She also teased Practice by Palmer, writing, “When I created Practice By Palmer, it was never just about workouts. It’s about building a culture around discipline that feels good. Strength that looks elegant. Health that feels like wealth. It’s not merch. It’s not vibes. It’s infrastructure.”

“And yes,” she added, “you should absolutely join the waitlist — because what we’re building is bigger than a workout.”