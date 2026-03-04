‘Abbott Elementary’ inches closer to television history after being renewed for sixth season

“Abbott Elementary” continues to be a hit for ABC, so much so that the network has already greenlit a sixth season of the beloved comedy about a group of teachers at an elementary school.

In true “Abbott” fashion, the series’ latest renewal was announced by actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, who plays Barbara Howard on the show.

“I am too busy celebrating the good news to come to the phone right now,” Ralph said. “In case you haven’t heard, ‘Abbott Elementary’ will be back for season 6 on ABC. Oh, I can’t wait to get back to shaping the young minds and hearts of the future.”

Of course, the call couldn’t end without Ralph injecting a little Barbara humor in the mix, asking Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter) to save her a massage chair at the nail salon.

The series, executive produced by show creator Quinta Brunson, stars the Emmy Award winner alongside Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Walter, Willam Stanford Davis, and Ralph. At 84 episodes, it’s already one of the longest-running sitcoms in recent memory, and its newest season will push the episode total over 100, which in Hollywood has been the traditional number for a show to enter syndication.

Recently, the show took home some hardware. At the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday (Feb. 28), Brunson won for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series, and the show won Outstanding Comedy Series.

“Thank you, NAACP, again,” she said during her acceptance speech. “I’m very appreciative. Feels better this year than others. I feel that we’ve have watched some of our Black members of our family be attacked in this world and it feels really good to come to this room and celebrate our Blackness.”