Gayle King ends months of speculation about her CBS future with new contract

The future of CBS is going to be a future with Gayle King in it.

According to PEOPLE, the “CBS Mornings” co-anchor has signed a new deal with the network, putting to rest months of rumor and speculation about what was next for her.

“Rumors of my demise were inaccurate and greatly exaggerated,” she began her statement.

“CBS News is my longtime home, and I am committed to our mission. I’m excited about continuing at ‘CBS Mornings,'” she added. “As always, I’m open to new adventures here and ready to go. It took a minute, but we got there. And now that we are here, I am all in.”

Last year, Variety reported that King could be on the outs with the network due to her reported earnings there, and that her deal would expire at the end of May. CBS denied the report and King told TMZ in October 2025 that she wouldn’t “negotiate in the media” after being told by network executives that she was safe.

“All I’ve been told by everybody in this building is that they want me here, they like the job I’m doing. I like the job I’m doing. I like the job and the people that I work with,” King said. “So I don’t know what to tell you, but what I’m hearing in the building is not what I’m reading in the press. And what I’m not going to do is negotiate in the media. Not doing that.”

Bari Weiss, CBS’ controversial editor-in-chief, shared gratitude for King’s tenure and that she would be remaining with the network.

“There is only one Gayle King,” Weiss said. “We’re thrilled to have her on in the morning—and equally excited to work with her on new, enterprising projects that bring her talents to new audiences.”

King has been a fixture on the network for years and has served as co-anchor of “CBS Mornings,” previously titled “CBS This Morning” for nearly fifteen years. Each anniversary, King has worn the same yellow-and-white dress she wore on her first day at the anchor desk, and earlier this year she kept to the tradition.

The news of King staying on at the network comes as the parent company of CBS, Paramount, finalizes a multi-billion-dollar merger with Warner Bros. Discovery, which would put CNN and CBS under the same umbrella.