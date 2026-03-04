Kirk Franklin says he’d be down to do the Super Bowl halftime show on one condition

Kirk Franklin is arguably the most lauded gospel artist of all time. With 20 Grammy wins to his name, the Fort Worth native redefined modern gospel music in the mid-’90s. However, there’s one stage he still hasn’t touched yet … and he’s a bit weary about it.

During an AMA session on Instagram, Franklin acknowledged the online question of whether he’d perform at the Super Bowl. Without hesitation, Franklin balked at the idea a bit.

“Not by myself!” he said with a laugh. “I’d be too scared to do it by myself. Maybe if we put together a squad, like a gospel Avengers type of moment. Kinda like how Snoop and Dre, Kendrick and Em did it. That was fire.”

He added, “Who would you like to see in that gospel Avengers moment for Super Bowl? If you include me, that’d be really sweet. I’d really appreciate it. I can’t do it by myself, but who could you really see as the gospel Avengers for Super Bowl?”

Even though there was some reluctance on Franklin’s part, plenty of people jumped in his comments to cheer him on.

“Ayyyye I’m witit,” Tye Tribbett wrote with an eyes emoji.

Scott Evans chimed in, “Chamonnnnneeee we ready!!”

Speculation about Franklin’s participation has grown in the past month after Bad Bunny‘s record-breaking performance. The Puerto Rican superstar reset global viewership records for his performance last month, bringing his island to the global stage with a homage to the interwoven cultures of his homeland, plenty of Black and Brown Americans, and a hat tip to the diaspora across the Americas.

Since the Super Bowl halftime show falls under Jay-Z’s purview, it has celebrated diverse acts from the worlds of pop, R&B, reggaeton, hip-hop, and more. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira were the first performers under the Roc Nation-helmed halftime banner in 2020, followed by The Weeknd, Dr. Dre and friends, Rihanna, Usher, and Kendrick Lamar, before Bad Bunny took the baton in Santa Clara.