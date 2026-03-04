Monaleo encourages fans to ‘listen to your body’ after health scare

It is so important to listen to your body. Rapper Monaleo echoed this message this week, apologizing to fans for canceling two shows on her “Who Did the Body Tour” to prioritize her health.

While notifying fans about the cancellation of her Memphis and New Orleans shows, the “Sexy Soulaan,” rapper, revealed that she is recovering from an emergency surgery in a series of tweets.

“I’m sorry, y’all. I’m upset about having to cancel my shows and did not expect this to happen,” she wrote. “Yesterday, out of nowhere got a sharp pain in my lower abdomen. Took some pain meds, 2 hours went by the pain got worse. I went to the ER and could hardly make it through the ultrasound without throwing up. Worst pain ever fr. I had an inflamed cyst the size of a softball that had twisted and cut off blood flow and caused bleeding in my abdomen. Had to have emergency surgery and unfortunately lost an ovary and fallopian tube in the process.”

Revealing that she was still waiting to be released from the hospital, Monaleo extended her deepest apologies to her fans for the inconvenience, understanding that people “travel to see me, buy outfits, pay for makeup & hair appointments, etc.”

“None of that is lost on me and i appreciate all the love and support from the bottom of my heart. We ARE currently sorting through the refund process and looking at rescheduling dates, as promised. I’m not sure how long this healing process will take,” she continued. “I do want to say this, though: listen to your body when things are off. As a person who hates ERs and never wants to go, this could’ve been a lot worse.”

“Black Panther” star Lupita Nyong’o emphasizes a similar message through her fibroid activism, rejecting the normalization of female pain

“When we reach puberty, we’re taught that periods mean pain, and that pain is simply part of being a woman,” Nyong’o noted, explaining that it was only private conversations with women that made her realize how common this mentality is. “We’re struggling alone with something that affects most of us. We need to stop treating this massive issue like a series of unfortunate coincidences. We must reject the normalization of pain.”

So, ladies (and gentlemen) listen to your bodies becayse you never know what that “weird” pain could be linked to.