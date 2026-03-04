‘Strange out-of-body experience’: Black tourists stuck in Dubai amid U.S. and Israeli airstrikes against Iran share experiences on TikTok

For Shanice Day, it began as many typical girls’ trips do: arriving at luxury accommodations in a foreign locale, experiencing exotic excursions, and capturing glamorous travel content for social media.

But days into her 30th birthday trip to Dubai, things shifted dramatically. As U.S. and Israeli airstrikes against Iran intensified over the weekend, travel across parts of the Middle East, in particular the United Arab Emirates, was disrupted, leaving travelers from around the world stranded in the region. Day, a Houston native, is among them.

On Sunday, March 1, the 30-year-old, who has been stuck there for 10 days now, joined others and their loved ones posting online about how they’re coping while stuck in Dubai.

“What’s up, y’all, I’m trapped in Dubai. I came out here to celebrate my 30th birthday with one of my good friends, and everything just went left,” she said in a TikTok filmed from her hotel room.

Panning the camera toward the television behind her, where CNN played in the background, Day said the news channel had essentially become their lifeline as they waited for updates.

“A lot of different countries are taking care of their citizens, but unfortunately, we’re from the U.S., we started this war,” she said. “If you guys know anybody that’s, like, in Dubai, please try to refrain from sending them posts right now or just kind of being a little bit insensitive, because we’re really trying to keep our spirits up the best way we can. We’ve heard bombs from our rooms.”

According to Day, her friend had been down on the beach when tensions escalated and even saw missiles pass overhead. They are far from alone. In recent days, tourists from around the world have shared videos on TikTok showing missiles streaking across the sky while they sit at dinner or walk through the city, as they say they’ve been unable to secure flights out of the region.

Commercial travel across parts of the Middle East has been heavily disrupted as airlines reroute or suspend flights due to restricted airspace following the escalating military exchanges. With thousands of travelers attempting to leave at once and limited routes available, many have found themselves stuck waiting for options to reopen, Al Jazeera reported.

“And we’re from the U.S.,” Day added. “So this is very different for us. It gets really emotional when you think about your family being 9,000 miles away, and they’re not letting people in, and we can’t leave. So yeah, very strange out-of-body experience.”

In some cases, the one pleading online isn’t the tourist but a loved one of the stranded tourist, like in the case of Lezli Levene Harvell, a dentist based in New Jersey, who shared that her husband is stuck in Bahrain.

“Why is there no evacuation support for Americans while allies like Italy have already evacuated 127 of their citizens?” she wrote in the post on Instagram.

In an interview with Katy Tur, Day said that before the strikes intensified, the birthday trip had been going extremely well. She also noted that locals and staff at her hotel have since been accommodating and doing their best to help travelers navigate the uncertainty.

Day did not immediately respond to theGrio’s request for comment.

Many reacting to her posts online questioned why she and her friend hadn’t contacted the U.S. Embassy. But Day and others from the U.S. have explained that the embassy’s current guidance is largely to shelter in place.

Another TikTok user named Shekinah, stuck in Dubai, shared a recording of the automated message callers receive when they reach out.

“Please do not rely on the U.S. government for assisted departure or evacuation at this time,” the message states. “There are currently no United States evacuation points. Please continue to check the embassy’s website for updated information. In the event of ongoing military action, Americans should shelter in place until it is safe to move about freely.”

Some travelers from other countries have managed to leave in recent days. But Day said part of the challenge is the limited airspace and the sheer number of tourists attempting to depart at once. There has also been pushback from some questioning why any of these stuck tourists would have traveled there in the first place, but nearly all arrived before the conflict showed signs of escalating to this degree.

In another update, three days into being stranded, Day broke down in tears while pleading with President Donald Trump to “cease it,” expressing frustration over the uncertainty and the money she has spent replacing canceled flights. She has since launched a GoFundMe for help supporting her unexpected travel expenses.

In later updates, she and her friend said resources for many stranded travelers are beginning to dwindle. Another user on TikTok shared footage of grocery shopping to cut down on food costs while waiting indefinitely. Day added that many of the people stuck have families, jobs, pets, and responsibilities back home but still have no clear timeline for when they will be able to leave.

At one point, Day and her friend attempted to reroute through Germany and then the United Kingdom, but said they were told they would need visas.

For now, they say they are doing their best to remain hopeful as they wait for a safe route home. While speaking with Tur, Day said the experience has been overwhelming and something she “wouldn’t wish on anyone.”