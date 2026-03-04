Teyana Taylor is eyeing a sequel for her ‘One Battle After Another’ character

Teyana Taylor isn’t ready to give up playing Perfidia Beverly Hills.

The Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee explained to IndieWire why she felt there were still some things to her “One Battle After Another” character that weren’t addressed in the film, whether it be her having actual scenes with her daughter Willa or what exactly she was doing for those 16 years while she was hiding from the government.

Taylor even admitted it wasn’t a joke when she asked “One Battle After Another” director Paul Thomas Anderson about the possibility of a spinoff.

“The conversations are very, very real,” she said. “I want to give everybody confirmation that I am currently begging PTA to give us that. I’m begging him to give us that.”

She added, “I make little jokes with Paul. I’m like, “We need to see what Perfidia did in those 16 years.” But Perfidia and Willa need some scenes together. When Willa walked out the door in that last scene, I said, “Where’s she really going? Is she going to free Deandra? Is she going to find her mommy?” I love that it’s still hopeful, and it’s room for a little part two in there somewhere.”

Taylor has been open about all of the various critiques about Perfidia, whether they be about the character’s sexuality and more. One of the biggest talking points about Taylor’s performance in Perfidia is her relationships with the two male leads, Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn. In a conversation with the Los Angeles Times’ “The Envelope” podcast, Taylor didn’t shy away from appreciating the chatter around her.

“Honestly, I’m not surprised of any of the talking,” she said. “I love conversation, and I like when we can converse. Get it off your chest, tell me how you feel. And I’m open to [receiving] that. So I knew that it would shake the table. I also knew that it needed to be done.”

She added, “So I’m happy that the controversy around her can create dialogue like this, can create healthy dialogue or even uncomfortable dialogue. As long as it’s dialogue and we’re conversing and we are speaking and people are speaking from their point of views, I can absolutely respect that.”