Bronx day care owner and husband sentenced to 25 years for death of toddler due to fentanyl poisoning

A horrific case involving a Bronx day care acting as a front for a drug lab came to its conclusion yesterday (Mar. 4). The owner of Divino Niño and her husband have been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in connection with the death of a toddler due to fentanyl poisoning.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark told Otoniel Feliz, the father of Nicholas Dominici, that his 22-month-old son’s death has been a “catastrophe, not only for you, but for our community,” according to Spectrum News NY 1.

In November 2025, day care owner Grei Mendez, 38, and her husband, Felix Herrera Garcia, 37, were convicted by a state jury on second-degree murder charges. They are already serving a 45-year sentence on federal drug charges.

On September 15, 2023, Nicholas, along with 3 other young children, was exposed to fentanyl being processed at the day care. The same tools from the kitchen used to prepare food for the children were also used to process the drug, according to the state. Police also found that there were 12 kilos of narcotics being hidden under a trap door in the kids’ playroom and a kilo of fentanyl stored in a closet, according to NBC News.

Abel Garcia, his sister Kiara Garcia, and Jaziel Lino all survived after being treated for exposure, which included a respiratory arrest and acute intoxication, but Nicholas died. In addition to the other charges, Mendez was given another 25 years for first-degree assault, and Hererra Garcia was given seven years for second-degree assault in connection with the other three children who were poisoned.

State Supreme Court Judge Margaret Clancy gave Mendez and Herrera Garcia the maximum sentence for second-degree murder, stating she believed that they, as parents, knew of the danger of storing drugs in the day care.

Feliz said to reporters that he believed the sentence ordered was “enough time” for the couple.

“At this point, those 25 years-to-life, plus those 45 years on federal court, is enough time,” he said. “They never gonna come out.”