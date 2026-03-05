Essence’s annual Black Women in Hollywood luncheon reaches 19 years

After nearly two decades, Essence is preparing to once again celebrate the Black women shaping Hollywood — this year under the theme “Off Script.”

The media company announced earlier this week that its 19th annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards will take place March 12 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The highly anticipated luncheon will bring together some of the most influential names across film and television to spotlight the impact and achievements of Black women in the industry.

Actor and producer Marsai Martin will host the event, which will also feature a special performance from Grammy-winning singer Mýa. This year’s honorees include Chase Infiniti, Kerry Washington, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, and producer Zinzi Coogler, along with the rest of the women of the cast of “Sinners,” including cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw, production designer Hannah Beachler, costume designer Ruth E. Carter, hair designer Shunika Terry-Jennings and stars Wunmi Mosaku and Jayme Lawson.

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan will appear together to recognize Zinzi and the women behind “Sinners,” the team credited with helping shape the film into a cultural touchstone. Lindo will present the award honoring Washington, his co-star in Hulu’s dramedy “UnPrisoned.” Teyana Taylor, who was honored at last year’s luncheon, will return to salute her “One Battle After Another” co-star Infiniti, while Jurnee Smollett will present to her godmother, acclaimed stage and screen legend LaTanya Richardson Jackson — with each presenter honoring a woman they have worked alongside or shared the screen with.

“This year, honorees demonstrate how Black women are rewriting their Hollywood stories on their own terms — expanding beyond traditional roles, taking creative control and building lasting ownership across the industry,” organizers said in a release. “From groundbreaking performances to visionary production and leadership, the 2026 class embodies the power of going off script in every aspect of their work.”

The ceremony, along with a pre-show hosted by Scott Evans and Stacy Ike, will stream live on Essence’s official YouTube channel. The pre-show will also feature the presentation of the Essie’s Choice Award, with nominees including the casts of CBS’ “Beyond the Gates,” Hulu’s “Reasonable Doubt,” and Netflix’s series “Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black” and “Forever.” The broadcast will also introduce the inaugural Creators’ Award.

To mark the occasion, Essence also unveiled its annual Black Women in Hollywood issue, featuring each of this year’s honorees on their own cover. The newly released images, already generating buzz online, feature Infiniti as “The Starlet,” channeling classic Old Hollywood glamour; Washington as “The Icon,” in bold, avant-garde couture that blends sculptural silhouettes with high-fashion drama; Richardson Jackson as “The Virtuoso” in regal, commanding looks; while Zinzi and the women of “Sinners” appear together in elegant black gowns.