Haitian man dies in ICE custody after an untreated toothache

A 56-year-old Haitian man died in a hospital this week after spending months detained in an Arizona immigration detention center without receiving proper treatment. Emmanuel Damas, an asylum seeker who came into the US through Biden’s immigration program and had been in ICE custody since September 2025, reportedly told doctors he had been suffering from a toothache since mid-February.

However, Damas’ brother, Presly Nelson, who says he learned about his brother’s hospitalization from another detainee who called the family, suspects that the officials at the immigration facility did not take his complaints seriously, raising concerns for the medical care immigrants receive in government custody.

“Somebody dropped the ball for whatever reason,” Nelson told the local ABC news station. “The nurse said he most likely had a tooth infection, and he did not get the proper attention, and it had spread to his neck, then to his lungs, and he went septic, and it spread to his whole body.”

Damas’ death is part of a deeply troubling pattern. At least 30 people died in ICE detention in 2025, and so far in 2026, the Associated Press reports that at least nine people have died in ICE custody.

“Far too many immigrants—including Haitian nationals—have died in ICE custody,” said Guerline Jozef, Executive Director of the Haitian Bridge Alliance in a statement shared with theGrio. “The death of Emmanuel Damas is a devastating reminder that our immigration detention system is failing the most basic standard of human dignity. People seeking safety should not die from untreated medical conditions while in government custody. These deaths demand urgent accountability, transparency, and meaningful reform.”

Though the Deparmenet of Homeland Security has not commented on these reports, Chandler, Ariz., City Councilmember Christine Ellis shared that she is “deeply heartbroken” to learn of the death of Damas.

“My prayers are with Mr. Damas’ family and the Haitian community during this difficult time. No family should ever endure such a loss, especially under circumstances that raise questions about access to timely and appropriate medical care,” she wrote in a statement. “His reported struggle to receive timely medical attention before being transferred to a hospital raises serious and painful concerns about the quality of care provided to individuals in custody.”

“As a public servant and healthcare professional, I have engaged our Arizona congressional delegation to ensure that compassion, dignity, and accountability remain at the center of how we treat every human being regardless of their immigration status. May Emmanuel’s memory inspire a renewed commitment to justice and humanity in all our institutions,” Ellis concluded.