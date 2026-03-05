Mathew Knowles addresses recent viral Tina Knowles clip: ‘I’m just so baffled by all of this’

Mathew Knowles is not entertaining the internet’s speculations about a recent viral interview after a clip leaked of Knowles walking out of an interview shortly after PIX 11 News anchor Kendis Gibson mentioned Tina Knowles’ contribution to the success of Destiny’s Child.

“You’ve earned your flowers. I said the same thing to Ms. Tina Knowles. You guys put in the work, and obviously the talent was there, with your kids and your grandkids,” Gibson said.

“What work did she put in?” Knowles asks the interviewer who responded, “the hair.”

“Ok, you’re absolutely right, and the styling. The imaging. You’re right,” Beyoncé’s father added before saying, “We’ll stop now.”

Mathew Knowles was over it! During an interview, he abruptly ended the conversation and walked out after his ex-wife Tina Knowles was brought up in relation to the work she did with Destiny’s Child. 📹:(@PageSix @PIX11News ) ✍🏾#TSRStaffAS 📷:(@gettyimages) pic.twitter.com/IpXmE8qpC7 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) March 3, 2026

The awkward interactions sparked mixed reactions on social media as fans highlighted Mama Tina’s role in the group’s success.

That Mathew Knowles incident is really bothering me. Tina talks about how she always put her children before herself and not often celebrated. In a time of finally giving her her flowers, you’re going to question her contribution to making Destiny’s Child the brand that it was? — turn the wigs around (@effiespain) March 4, 2026

However, in a new interview with Page Six, the “Cuff It” singer’s father clarified the backstory behind the viral clip. Explaining that he sees interviews as conversations, Knowles shares that his question was not shade, but a genuine inquiry.

“I didn’t know what he meant by that. So, I’m saying, well, calmly, ‘What work did she put in?’ That was a question. I don’t know how it became a comment, but it was a question,” he explained. “Tina did way more than just her hair… she did the styling, built the image for Destiny’s Child… that’s way more than just saying someone did the hair.”

He continued: “If someone diminished what Tina does and just says, she did the hair, and then I come back and say, no, she did the styling, isn’t that me giving flowers? I’m just so baffled by all of this,” he added. “You can’t even find a negative comment I’ve ever said about Tina. So, I don’t get it… People try to bait us all the time to be against each other. There was a complete misrepresentation here – and I’m evaluating all legal remedies at this time.”

Stressing that him and Tina have a “good relationship,” Knowles explained that the conversation’s abrupt ending was due to scheduling. However, in a conversation with Loren Lorosa, Gibson reported that he was “caught off guard” by the interview’s ending.

While Tina has not directly responded to the growing discourse, fans speculate that her recent post is a subtle clapback at her ex-husband, questioning the work she put in.