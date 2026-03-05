Patrick Beverley opens up about time in jail after being arrested for assault: ‘Most uncomfortable experience I’ve ever been in’

Patrick Beverley reflected on his experience being arrested and being incarcerated, calling it the “most uncomfortable experience I’ve ever been in.”

A week after his assault charge was dropped, the former NBA guard spoke out in a new video posted to his YouTube page, called “The State v. Pat Bev.” In it, he describes the moment he was arrested and his experience in jail doing push-ups to pass the time, using a cell toilet, and being recognized by other inmates in general population.

I’m not familiar with the prison system. I’m not familiar with being locked up. I’m not familiar with handcuffs, I’m just not,” he said. “I’m familiar with Gatorade bottles, towels, a basketball. I’m not familiar with the law enforcement umbrella.”

Beverley also included recorded footage following the days after he was released, such as a snippet of a phone call listing his instructions for drug testing, and another where he’s discussing why he decided not to post about the case on social media until after his charges were dismissed.

“I’m embarrassed by the situation, I’m embarrassed of the accusations, I’m embarrassed of how the narrative is on social media,” he says in one clip.

Beverley was arrested on Nov. 14, after authorities in Fort Bend County, Texas, responded to a call at 3:50 a.m. local time concerning a possible “family violence” incident at a residence. The incident reportedly began when Beverley’s mother called him after she found out his teenage sister snuck out with her boyfriend.

According to the accusations made by his sister, Beverley “grabbed her by her neck with both hands, and picked her up off the ground,” and “squeezed her neck, causing her to feel pain,” for 20-30 seconds, and she began to lose oxygen. She also said that Beverley punched her in the left eye.

The 37-year-old professional basketball player said in the video that he came to the house, and he pulled his sister by the arm into another room, and he also grabbed her by her hoodie when she tried to run after her boyfriend as he was leaving. Beverley said the boyfriend was the one who called the police, and he claims that while he was being arrested, his sister took back the accusations she told the police.

The former Los Angeles Clippers player said he did not spend a night in jail, but at one point was told by correctional officers that he would not have his court appointment until the next day. Instead, he was released that same Friday on $40,000 bail.

Beverley’s charge, “Assault on a Family Member/Household Member Impeding Breath or Circulation,” was dropped on February 23, when a grand jury of the 240th District Court of Fort Bend County decided there was not sufficient evidence of the third-degree felony to bring the case to trial, and issued a “no bill.” Beverley responded on social media, thanking fans for their prayers and saying, “We must continue to protect our children, especially our young girls. This ordeal has truly made our family stronger.”

In the video, he called the entire situation “depressing,” “sad,” and “embarrassing.” He also shared that his sister and mother are staying in his property in Chicago because he is not allowed to be within 1000 feet of his sister.

“The experience was the most uncomfortable experience I’ve ever been in my life,” he said. “I see why innocent until proven guilty is a real thing.”