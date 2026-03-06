Number of Black Republicans in Congress continues to shrink after March primaries

After the dust settled from early primary voting on Tuesday, the future of the five lone Black Republicans in Congress became clearer.

Although Tim Scott (R-SC) was not up for re-election this cycle, a few of his peers faced hotly contested races or announced they would be leaving Congress to run for other offices.

Byron Donalds (R-FL) confirmed last year that he would not seek re-election to his congressional seat and would instead run for Florida’s governorship, becoming the state’s first Black governor should he win. John James, a two-term Congressman from Michigan, announced he would be departing from Washington to focus on a run for governor in his home state. Although some polls show him as the frontrunner for the GOP nomination, he has yet to win a statewide race in his political career.

The other two notable Black Republicans in Congress, Wesley Hunt (R-TX) and Burgess Owens (R-UT), found themselves making tough decisions for different reasons. Hunt was positioning to win the GOP nomination for the Senate seat in a race without President Donald Trump’s endorsement. He wound up finishing a distant third, conceding and vowing a political comeback to Fox News.

“He had no business getting in the race,” Texas lieutenant governor Dan Patrick told radio host Mark Davis about Hunt’s race. “He got in late, he had no pathway to win, he didn’t have enough money to compete.”

Owens, the oldest of the notable Black Republicans, released a statement on X on Wednesday (Mar. 4) announcing that he wouldn’t seek re-election. The 74-year-old had served in Congress since 2021.

“After prayer, reflection, and many long conversations, I have decided that I will not seek reelection in 2026,” he wrote. “I will complete this term fully committed to my work in Washington, DC, and then step away from elected office.”

What was once perceived as a strong alliance has now crumbled a bit. Should results hold, Scott would be the lone Black Republican returning to Congress in 2027. He’s also facing some backlash from within his own party.

According to a report by NOTUS, the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which Scott heads, has believed to be known as “unserious,” and they aren’t taking the upcoming midterm election seriously. Unlike previous NRSC chairs, Scott did not make candidate-recruitment visits or fundraising calls. The NRSC countered the reporting, stating that the committee has had record-breaking attendance from donors and senators at fundraising events since Scott became chair.

“I have never seen so much rank incompetence, in just mind-boggling fashion,” a veteran Republican strategist in communication with the committee said. “They’re woefully unprepared for what is coming down the pike.”

Scott, the lone Black Republican in the Senate and the longest-serving Black Senator in history, was among the first to condemn a racist video shared by Trump on his Truth Social account depicting President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama as apes. Now, he once again could hold an unfortunate distinction in Washington.