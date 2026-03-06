In case you were wondering, Queen Latifah is alive and ‘100% A-Ok’

Now, who started a rumor that Queen Latifah died?

This week, the “U.N.I.T.Y” star had to take to social media to confirm to fans that she is alive and well. On Thursday, she shut down the viral hoax, saying:

“Good morning! It’s me, Latifah, I’m 100% a-ok. Can’t believe what you read on the internet or see. Can’t believe nothin’ now, right? I’m good. Peace.”

Queen Latifah’s public service announcement reportedly stemmed from a hoax circulating on Facebook claiming that the star had passed away. In a separate video, she expressed her appreciation for everyone “expressing such care and concern.”

As “The Equalizer” star shared a little groove on social media to prove her health, news broke of a major deal she signed with Lifetime alongside major Black Hollywood players like Taye Diggs, Taraji P. Henson, and more.

“Queen Latifah and Taraji P. Henson are extraordinary talents and dynamic producers who share Lifetime’s passion for telling powerful stories about women,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive vice president and head of programming for A&E, Lifetime and LMN. “Both have helped shape our legacy with impactful, culturally resonant projects, and we are excited to have them back in the Lifetime family, creating new films with us as we continue to expand our slate with bold, female-driven storytelling.”

In this new deal, Queen Latifah, who has had a longstanding relationship with the network, will reportedly executive-produce three new Lifetime original movies through her production company, Flavor Unit Entertainment.