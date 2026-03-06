Michael B. Jordan’s brother is going viral—but talent runs through the entire Jordan family

Michael B. Jordan may be one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, but in his household, he is one of many. This award season, the “Sinners” star has walked most red carpets alongside his mom, Donna Jordan, and his siblings, Jamila Jordan-Theus and Khalid Jordan. While all eyes remain on the actor ahead of the 2026 Oscars, this week, his brother has gone viral as social media users discover Khalid’s charm.

Khalid Jordan

(L-R) Honoree Michael B. Jordan, Donna Jordan, Jamila Jordan-Theus and Khalid Jordan attend the 39th annual American Cinematheque Awards Honoring Michael B. Jordan at The Beverly Hilton on November 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for American Cinematheque)

Beyond his comedic social media presence, Khalid has quietly built a successful career in Hollywood behind the scenes. A Howard University alum, he currently serves as a literary manager at M88. Over the years, he’s become an accomplished television development executive and producer, having previously served as director of development at Macro Television Studios and manager of drama and comedy development at Warner Horizon.

But Khalid and Michael B. are not the only members of the Jordan family to pursue careers in creative fields.

Donna Jordan

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: (L-R) Donna Jordan and Michael B. Jordan attend the 31st Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Cold Stone Creamery & Wetzel’s Pretzels )

Before Donna Jordan became known as Michael B. Jordan’s mom, she was a multi-disciplinary artist. During a recent appearance on “The Mama’s Den” podcast, Donna opened up about her “charmed, blessed” career as an artist and how she maintained her creativity through motherhood.

“I’ve been an artist for all my life in one way or another […] painting, sketching, sculpture,” she shared. “I started when I was in eighth grade, and then just kind of continued on. So I believe they picked up a lot of the aspect of being a creative from me because when you’re a creative, it’s almost everything you do is a bit creative.”

In addition to selling art pieces, Donna also explored other artistic disciplines through her work at a hand-painted silk company and a barware company, which fueled both her creativity and contributed to the household’s income. And while she did have to make sacrifices while raising MBJ, Khalid, and Jamila, the mother of three was intentional about staying connected to love for art.

“Yes, you have to do all the things that you have to do as a wife and mother and what have you. But I still managed to produce art. I went into leather making, so I made pouches, what have you, where I would hand sew them and paint them,” she said of the balance. “It was a difficult thing, but it kind of worked, [I’d be like] ‘Okay, kids. I know this is our living room, but it’s getting ready to be the art studio for a little bit.’ And I think that’s probably why each one of them are creatives in their own way. I think it was because they were exposed to the art.”

And as Michael B. Jordan noted in his speech at the Actor Awards, his mother poured into his interest in acting long before he knew it was his dream. And she did the same with his older sister Jamila, and his younger brother Khalid.

“Jamila writing, creating those sort of stories, loving Y/A [books] was her thing. She just loved books. She loved to read. She loved movies. She was always watching television. So, it was a natural for her to move in that area creatively,” Donna explained. “Khalid as well. He was sort of like grandfathered to a degree cuz he was the youngest and everybody was already pursuing their careers in that way. But he found his way and in managing because he manages me now as far as my art career.”

Jamila Jordan-Theus

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Michael B. Jordan and Jamila Jordan-Theus attend the 41st annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival: Outstanding Performer of the Year Award honoring Michael B. Jordan at The Arlington Theatre on February 12, 2026 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

The “Creed” actor’s older sister is a two-time Emmy award-winning producer with over a decade in the entertainment space. Having co-produced CNN’s 2021 historical movie “Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street” with LeBron James, Jamila’s work has been featured on Netflix, Disney+, CNN, OWN, and more. Now, she serves as the Head of Development and Production at Taraji P. Henson’s production company, “TPH Entertainment.”

“It was just a beautiful kind of union that we all had together artistically, but each in our own way, in our own avenue of how we pursued it. And it keeps changing and growing as they keep growing…as I keep growing,” Donna concluded.