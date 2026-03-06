Sherrone Moore reaches plea deal in harrassment case, awaits sentencing

Former Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges stemming from his arrest last December, after he was fired by the school.

Moore would enter a no-contest plea to malicious use of a telecommunication device in a domestic relationship and trespassing, two new misdemeanors, in exchange for the charge of felony home invasion and misdemeanor counts of breaking and entering and stalking in a domestic relationship being dropped.

“All the [initial] charges against Mr. Moore were not supported by facts of law,” Moore’s attorney, Ellen Michaels, said after the hearing. “The dismissal of those charges validates the concerns we raised about the investigation from the very beginning.

“Mr. Moore is pleased to put this behind him and move forward.”

Even by pleading no contest, Moore still faces sentencing. He’s due back in court on April 14th, where he faces up to a year in jail. However, attorneys who have no bearing on the case believe he will not serve any jail time, according to ESPN.

The plea agreement arrived after an “evaluation of the factual, evidentiary and legal circumstances,” the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

“It is our hope that this resolution will ensure accountability, and allow the victim an opportunity to heal and move forward,” the statement read.

Moore, 40, was fired from Michigan for cause after school officials discovered his inappropriate relationship with a staffer. He had been the head coach following Jim Harbaugh and had helped the football team win the national championship in 2024.

Following his dismissal, Moore attempted to break into the staffer’s apartment and threatened her with a knife. He was shortly arrested. The staffer no longer works at Michigan as her contract expired on Feb. 28 and was not renewed.

In the wake of Moore’s firing and subsequent arrest, two separate investigations have been launched into the Michigan football program regarding his conduct and that of members of his staff.